Scotus educator earns honor from Archdiocese of Omaha

Scotus Central Catholic science teacher Joan Lahm on Thursday sat in the auditorium as President Jeff Ohnoutka addressed the room of Scotus staff. Her husband, Activities Director/Assistant Principal Merlin Lahm, handed her flowers. The crowd applauded.
Joan, who has been teaching at Scotus for 26 years, had been named the Archdiocese of Omaha Rural School Teacher of the Year.
Ohnoutka came over to give her a hug and Merlin followed behind with tissues.
“I love this school,” Joan said at the ceremony, with her husband sitting two chairs down. “You guys are great. This could be anybody in this school.”
She reiterated those comments in an interview with The Telegram on Friday, adding she was “extremely humbled.”
The win came as a surprise to her since she didn’t know she was nominated.
“Sometimes when we have these general meetings, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, what’s this about?’” she said. “So I had absolutely no idea that he was going to announce the winner of that award.”
Joan received the William and Barbara Gerhold Family Teacher of the Year Award in 2017, which is given to a local Catholic school teacher each year.
“It’s a time-consuming profession,” Merlin said. “And she’s committed to it.”
She spends a lot of time preparing, he noted, adding since some labs require additional preparation from her.
When she’s home, she’s often working on assessments or study guides.
“I would be hard-pressed to even estimate how many hours she spends a week at her job,” Merlin said.
Joan, in addition to teaching seventh grade science, biology and anatomy and physiology, is the student council sponsor and the Health Occupations Students of America sponsor.
She has also been overseeing homecoming activities since 2003.
But Joan didn’t always want to be a teacher. She attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, thinking she would be an accountant. As a freshman, she took a physical education class to stay in shape.
“The people I met through that program became my friends and I found them to be a lot more entertaining than the people in my business classes,” Joan said. “I guess at that time in my life, I was more into fun and I thought being a teacher would be fun because I loved school.”
Not every day is great, but over her career thus far, she has enjoyed being a teacher, she noted.
“I learn something new every single day and that’s what I love about education,” she said. “I learn from the students, I learn from the subject matter. I love learning and that keeps me going.”
