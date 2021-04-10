Scotus educator earns honor from Archdiocese of Omaha

Scotus Central Catholic science teacher Joan Lahm on Thursday sat in the auditorium as President Jeff Ohnoutka addressed the room of Scotus staff. Her husband, Activities Director/Assistant Principal Merlin Lahm, handed her flowers. The crowd applauded.

Joan, who has been teaching at Scotus for 26 years, had been named the Archdiocese of Omaha Rural School Teacher of the Year.

Ohnoutka came over to give her a hug and Merlin followed behind with tissues.

“I love this school,” Joan said at the ceremony, with her husband sitting two chairs down. “You guys are great. This could be anybody in this school.”

She reiterated those comments in an interview with The Telegram on Friday, adding she was “extremely humbled.”

The win came as a surprise to her since she didn’t know she was nominated.