Scotus football team, coach give back at CCH 5K

Scotus Central Catholic head football coach Tyler Linder knows all too well the impact of Columbus Community Hospital's annual "We Can Run, Walk & Roll" 5K and 1-mile event, slated for Saturday at Pawnee Park.
Proceeds from the "We Can Run, Walk & Roll" (We Can RW&R) event help purchase AmTrykes for community members. A press release about the event, posted on the CCH website, described AmTrykes as "adaptive tricycles for differently-abled kids and adults."
"My wife Alysha and I have participated in the event for the last several years because of our son Carter," Linder said in a Friday morning email to the Telegram.
Carter, 10, is a fifth grader at St. Bonaventure Catholic Elementary School. Carter has cerebral palsy and for years, Linder said, he underwent occupational, physical and speech therapy at CCH's Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids.
"This event has had a direct impact on Carter," Linder said.
A few years ago, money raised at We Can RW&R helped Carter get his own special bike.
"This has been a huge blessing in Carter's life and our family's lives," Linder said. "He can now ride with his friends and siblings, while before he was relegated to just watching other kids at play."
We Can RW&R itself is designed to bring together people of all ability levels.
"The event's goal is to promote community wellness while providing a race that is for everyone -- from beginners to competitive runners, joggers and walkers," the event press release said. "People using wheelchairs also have the opportunity to compete in the event individually or with the assistance of a team of up to three pushers."
CCH has held the We Can RW&R event since 2011. It even took place last year, although CCH Director of Marketing Kristin Dahl said it was done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, line-up is set to start at 8:45 a.m., with the race to begin at 9 a.m.
Almost exactly 20 years before that, down to the hour, the 9/11 terrorist attacks were taking place in the United States.
"We will take a moment to honor the solemn 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks," the press release said. "...20 years ago, our nation was under attack, and many innocent Americans and first-responder heroes lost their lives."
The event will also include special recognition for its inspiration, Team Hoyt. Team Hoyt was a Massachusetts-based father-son duo that competed in marathons and triathlons together. For many years, Dick Hoyt would pull, carry and push his son, Rick Hoyt -- who, like Carter, has cerebral palsy -- through marathons and triathlons. Dick Hoyt passed away in March.
Although Linder and his family have participated in the event for several years, they will be joined this time by the Scotus football team.
"We are trying to be more intentional with how we give back to our community, and this was the first step, collectively," Linder said.
Linder estimated that about 40 football players will help set up. He said they will also line the course, rooting for and supporting the participants.
"Carter is a water boy for our varsity football team and supports us every single week. Our community comes out to support us each and every week. It's our turn to return the favor," Linder said.
