Scotus football team, coach give back at CCH 5K

"We will take a moment to honor the solemn 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks," the press release said. "...20 years ago, our nation was under attack, and many innocent Americans and first-responder heroes lost their lives."

The event will also include special recognition for its inspiration, Team Hoyt. Team Hoyt was a Massachusetts-based father-son duo that competed in marathons and triathlons together. For many years, Dick Hoyt would pull, carry and push his son, Rick Hoyt -- who, like Carter, has cerebral palsy -- through marathons and triathlons. Dick Hoyt passed away in March.

Although Linder and his family have participated in the event for several years, they will be joined this time by the Scotus football team.

"We are trying to be more intentional with how we give back to our community, and this was the first step, collectively," Linder said.

Linder estimated that about 40 football players will help set up. He said they will also line the course, rooting for and supporting the participants.

"Carter is a water boy for our varsity football team and supports us every single week. Our community comes out to support us each and every week. It's our turn to return the favor," Linder said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

