Scotus grad to hold art exhibit at school in August

When scrolling through her phone one day, Emily Carstens happened upon an image of musician Taylor Swift and decided she wanted to draw a recreation of the photo.
Carstens, 21, said she has liked drawing faces since she was 10 or 11, but with this picture of the famed musician, she wanted to recreate it, using a hyper-realistic approach. After she drew the image, she enjoyed the outcome, doing hyper-realistic drawings ever since.
“It just hit me,” Carstens said. “I thought, ‘Why not recreate this photo with just a pencil?’ That kept me going until where I am now.”
Soon Carstens will showcase her creations. She will hold an exhibition from Aug. 2 to 6 at Scotus Central Catholic High School, 1554 18th Ave. in Columbus.
At 6 p.m. on Aug. 6, Carstens - who grew up in Columbus and attended Scotus - will talk about her work. The evening will also include a reception with refreshments and a walk-through of her many pieces. She said around 12-18 of her artwork pieces will be on display.
Scotus art teacher Clyde Ericson said Carsten is finishing up her fourth year at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and will have a senior show in the spring. Since a lot of people in Columbus won't be able to make it to that show, Ericson noted, Carsten thought of the idea to hold an exhibit locally.
"I am happy to help set this up because, although I never taught Emily, she has been a great influence on the younger generation of artists that I have been able to teach," Ericson said. "It has been good to share ideas and do this with someone so knowledgeable and experienced for her age."
This will also be the first time she’s held an art show.
“I have a lot of pieces that I’ve been wanting to share,” Carstens said of holding the exhibit. “It’s really cool especially because, with the Columbus community, I would kind of like to showcase more of my work to the greater community and rather than my close families and friends.”
She added she enjoys sharing beauty through paintings and drawings and this show is a way to do that.
She’s drawn pictures of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White from the TV show, “Breaking Bad,” characters from the show, “Sherlock,” and those of her friends and family.
Abe Perault – who has known Carstens ever since attending Scotus together – said he’s been impressed with his friend’s ability to show great detail in her work. Carstens also can recapture the person's essence in her drawings, Perault said, citing the Walter White piece as one of them.
“I’ve never seen art like hers before. You don’t see very often many people doing what she’s doing,” said Perault, who attends Benedictine College with Carstens. “So when I see what she has created, I’m blown away because it’s very accurate.”
Perault added Carstens has an amazing skill in creating faces which is a very difficult feat to do in a drawing. Perault also said he has one Carstens did of him and his mother, which he still has in his possession.
Carstens has been interested in art since an early age. She did crafts with her mom when she was younger while her dad was also big into drawing.
Carstens said her creations mostly come from finding high-quality photos of someone so she can pull in the small details from them. This has led to her recreate pictures from pop culture but also ones of family and friends.
“Oftentimes, I find those from promotional images from movies or TV shows or singers,” said Carstens.
