Scotus grad to hold art exhibit at school in August

"I am happy to help set this up because, although I never taught Emily, she has been a great influence on the younger generation of artists that I have been able to teach," Ericson said. "It has been good to share ideas and do this with someone so knowledgeable and experienced for her age."

This will also be the first time she’s held an art show.

“I have a lot of pieces that I’ve been wanting to share,” Carstens said of holding the exhibit. “It’s really cool especially because, with the Columbus community, I would kind of like to showcase more of my work to the greater community and rather than my close families and friends.”

She added she enjoys sharing beauty through paintings and drawings and this show is a way to do that.

She’s drawn pictures of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White from the TV show, “Breaking Bad,” characters from the show, “Sherlock,” and those of her friends and family.

Abe Perault – who has known Carstens ever since attending Scotus together – said he’s been impressed with his friend’s ability to show great detail in her work. Carstens also can recapture the person's essence in her drawings, Perault said, citing the Walter White piece as one of them.