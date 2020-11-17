Scotus hits $1 million mark on fundraising campaign

Scotus Central Catholic has raised over $1 million of a $1.275 million goal for their SEF16 fundraising, with the money earmarked mostly for tuition assistance.
Residents can pledge the money now and pay Scotus over the next three years, 2021, 2022, and 2023. John Schueth, development director, said there is already $275,461 paid for SEF16.
“It is a little bit amazing (that people have given during a pandemic), but you know it’s also amazing that these people support the school on a very regular basis year after year,” Schueth said. “We just have a very strong, faithful support basis here at Scotus.”
But there’s still a long way to go, he noted.
“Right now, we’re at 79% of the goal,” he said.
The goal is to raise $1.05 million for tuition assistance, which Schueth said effectively would provide about $872 to each student.
Despite the $1,004,000 raised, not all of the money is for tuition assistance. Some donors send their money to the stretch goals.
Scotus is also fundraising toward two stretch goals. One is pandemic safety measures, which would be about $100,000 of the $1.275 million goal.
“Our first stretch goal is to make some safety improvements in our school, increase our ventilation, do some window replacement and add LED lighting in our classrooms,” he said.
The other stretch goal would be to replace the floor in the Dowd Activity Center.
“Those floors have a certain lifetime, they don’t last forever because every year … we refinish them in the summer usually,” he said. “Every year you do that you take a little bit of the wood off, when you refinish it and so we’re starting to run out of wood there.”
The Dowd Center, the school’s main gym, was built in 1980 originally, he noted.
The school wants to put in a new hardwood floor and name the floor the John Peterson Court, after their most successful coach.
“Mr. Peterson brought to Scotus all kinds of state titles in girls' basketball and volleyball,” Schueth said. “One of the most successful coaches in Nebraska history. So yeah, there’s a lot of good stuff there to celebrate … by naming that floor after him.”
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said the school has hit the 75% mark of the goal and “we really hope” to hit 100%.
“We know that these are chaotic times with the COVID and everything else in our society. We really appreciate everything everyone does for our school,” he said. “But to get to 100% of our goal would show just a great tribute to Catholic education, and especially, to our teachers who are sacrificing so much right now to make sure we stay in school learning.”
The donation will also help enhance teacher’s salaries, he said.
The money from SEF16 has already been budgeted, Schueth noted.
“It's just very important for us to get every one of these dollars,” he said. “SEF16 is actually what we are relying on for this current school year…and then when we get to the end of SEF16, then we’ll have SEF17 already rolling.”
