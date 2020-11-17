Scotus hits $1 million mark on fundraising campaign

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other stretch goal would be to replace the floor in the Dowd Activity Center.

“Those floors have a certain lifetime, they don’t last forever because every year … we refinish them in the summer usually,” he said. “Every year you do that you take a little bit of the wood off, when you refinish it and so we’re starting to run out of wood there.”

The Dowd Center, the school’s main gym, was built in 1980 originally, he noted.

The school wants to put in a new hardwood floor and name the floor the John Peterson Court, after their most successful coach.

“Mr. Peterson brought to Scotus all kinds of state titles in girls' basketball and volleyball,” Schueth said. “One of the most successful coaches in Nebraska history. So yeah, there’s a lot of good stuff there to celebrate … by naming that floor after him.”

Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said the school has hit the 75% mark of the goal and “we really hope” to hit 100%.