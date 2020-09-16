Scotus holding homecoming dance this weekend

Columbus Public Schools will hold its coronation on Sept. 25, but its homecoming dance has been moved tentatively to Nov. 21.

“We’ll have 600-700 people that may attend a homecoming dance and so it just becomes a little harder to manage when the DHM's (Directed Health Measures are) still about wearing a mask and minimally staying 3 feet away from someone else. (I’m) not sure how you do that in a dance,” said Tim Kwapnioski, CHS director of athletics and activities. “Not one in which kids would probably find enjoyable.”

The other side of the coin is that the East-Central District Health Department's COVID dial is closer to orange right now. Orange indicates an elevated risk.

“It’s climbed up a little higher and so we want to be sensitive to that …Our priority is to keep the safety and health of our kids ..." he said. “The last thing that we need is to have a dance with 500, 600, 700 kids and all of a sudden we have an outbreak in our school of COVID and schools close down and online learning happens.”

School officials have also had conversations about what happens if the COVID situation does not improve, including possibly combining homecoming and the winter informal.

“Our intent is to have a dance if at all possible,” he said.