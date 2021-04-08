Scotus holding in-person prom on Saturday

Arrival will be from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Once students get there, they will be breathalyzed before going to the Dowd Activity Center for photos. Parents are also able to come in at this time to take pictures.

No one will be admitted after 7:30.

After pictures are taken, students will go to the cafeteria, where they will be checked in and given a meal card by the chaperones.

The dance itself will be from 8:30-11:30 p.m. while the post-prom party will be from 12:30-3:30 a.m.

This experience will be fun for the students, she added.

“I’m sure the kids are really excited to actually get to have prom,” Deb said.

Although graduation did happen in 2020, Scotus had restrictions for the event.

Jeff said he and his staff limited the in-person ceremony to six family members per ticket. He added it was unfortunate that the number of seats was narrowed.

“It’s the last thing those students are going to have (together),” Jeff said. “It’s an important milestone in their lives so it’s something to celebrate. You don’t want to have a celebration that may be diminished.”