Scotus holding in-person prom on Saturday

Two end-of-the-school-year traditions will be back to basics at Scotus Central Catholic High School.
School officials said prom will be held this Saturday while graduation will take place on May 9.
Last year, the big formal dance was canceled due to COVID-19. The virus, additionally, forced Scotus officials to move the commencement to June.
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka said this year's graduation won't have any restrictions for the ceremony.
“To be able to have that opportunity, where we really feel like we’re able to celebrate it in a normal fashion, it makes you appreciate the situation even more,” Jeff said.
Meanwhile, Scotus is preparing to hold its prom.
Deb Ohnoutka, a prom sponsor and Scotus English teacher, said the staff is going to keep prom as normal an experience as possible. The only exception is that students will wear masks while attending the event.
“It’s pretty much going to look normal,” Deb said.
She added by having prom this year, seniors will be able to attend their first and only formal dance since prom was canceled last year when they were juniors.
“I’m sure (this year’s) seniors felt very disappointed that they didn’t have one,” Deb said. “It’s one of those big milestone memories your senior year. So we’re just really glad that we are able to do it this year.”
Arrival will be from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Once students get there, they will be breathalyzed before going to the Dowd Activity Center for photos. Parents are also able to come in at this time to take pictures.
No one will be admitted after 7:30.
After pictures are taken, students will go to the cafeteria, where they will be checked in and given a meal card by the chaperones.
The dance itself will be from 8:30-11:30 p.m. while the post-prom party will be from 12:30-3:30 a.m.
This experience will be fun for the students, she added.
“I’m sure the kids are really excited to actually get to have prom,” Deb said.
Although graduation did happen in 2020, Scotus had restrictions for the event.
Jeff said he and his staff limited the in-person ceremony to six family members per ticket. He added it was unfortunate that the number of seats was narrowed.
“It’s the last thing those students are going to have (together),” Jeff said. “It’s an important milestone in their lives so it’s something to celebrate. You don’t want to have a celebration that may be diminished.”
Scotus wasn’t the only Columbus-area school that had to change its big annual events in 2020.
Last year, both Lakeview Community Schools and Columbus Public Schools (CPS) canceled their proms and pushed back graduation ceremonies. CPS and Lakeview said they plan to have both in-person proms and commencement ceremonies this spring.
Lakeview’s prom will be held on April 24 while graduation will be on May 16. Columbus High School’s prom will be on April 17 and graduation on a tentative date of May 30.
