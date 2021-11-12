Scotus holds Veterans Day program to commemorate holiday

When Travis Hill spoke on Veterans Day, he said he hoped the community remembers the sacrifices many men and women take to defend the country.

Hill, who served in the Army, was the guest speaker at the Veterans Day program held Nov. 11 at Scotus Central Catholic, 1554 18th Ave. in Columbus. The school’s gym was packed with area veterans, their families, community members and students, which included kids from St. Bonaventure Elementary.

“This day is even more meaningful because many veterans honorably discharged with the armed forces do so with little to no pomp and pageantry,” Hill said. “After enduring the most formidable moments of their life, these men and women decide to hang up their uniform and reenter their civilian life. … These men and women are your family, neighbors and community members. Today, we reaffirm our gratitude for their most selfless decision.”

Hill is a Columbus resident who works at Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) as a project management organization manager. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2003, deploying to Iraq twice. The first was from 2006-07 and the other from 2010-11.

During that time, Hill competed for the best Army Reserve non-commissioned officer title, where he won several competitions. At said competitions, the officers are tasked to complete a variety of challenges which includes marksmanship, fitness and more. At nationals, he had a fifth-place finish in 2008 and then took third in 2009.

Hill serves on the board of directors for both the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Platte and Colfax Counties and the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Veterans Committee.

During his speech, Hill said he wanted “to challenge” the audience by asking them to search for chances to serve.

“We all have opportunities to serve,” he said. “Look for opportunities to serve where you are needed. A strong community is the foundation to maintain a strong nation.”

NPPD Customer Service Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry was the master of ceremonies for the event. Curry explained to the audience how Veterans Day came to be following World War I.

Although the Treaty of Versailles officially ended the war, combat ceased around seventh months earlier “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” Curry said. Because of that, Veterans Day is always celebrated on Nov. 11.

“Today, we honor those who served our country in war and in peace,” Curry said. “We do remember those veterans but most importantly we honor and celebrate the veterans who are with us today.”

As part of the festivities, the Shamrock Singers sang the National Anthem and “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones” while the American Legion Chorus performed “This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America.” Additionally, the school band played “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The event also had several dignitaries in attendance which included State Sen. Mike Moser of District 22, Mayor Jim Bulkley, Eric Mullally of the Platte County Veteran Service, Columbus Catholic Schools Executive Director Jeff Ohnoutka, Scotus Activities Director and Vice Principal Merlin Lahm, Krista Jakob of Disabled American Veterans Pawnee Chapter 20, American Legion Post 84 Cmdr. Don Patras, American Legion Post 84 Auxiliary President Nancy Patras, American Veterans Post 10 Cmdr. Myron Leffers, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3704 Cmdr. John Olson and Nebraska VFW State Commander Jerry Chlopek.

Hill concluded his speech by saying Veterans Day is a chance to honor everyone who served in the military.

“They served our country, knowing it could cost them their lives,” he said. “We celebrate their willingness to sacrifice time, effort and comforts to protect the greatest nation on Earth.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

