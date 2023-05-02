With hard work from its students and the dedication of its advisers, Scotus Journalism gained its fifth state championship during last week’s Class B State Journalism Championship at Norfolk.

At Scotus Central Catholic, the journalism program consists of four classes: yearbook and newspaper, both taught by Angie Rusher; video production, headed by Taylor Dahl with Cody Mroczek; and graphic design, taught by Clyde Ericson.

The students create the content for and put together Scotus’ yearbook and the Rock Bottom, a newspaper circulated within the school.

The advisers submit entries at the beginning of March for qualification into the state competition. At the state level, students then take part in live events from advertising to editorial, newspaper and yearbook writing, as well as final events for broadcast categories.

This year, Scotus had 31 events qualify from 24 students. Individually, there were four first-place winners.

Scotus as a team received 438 points, 156 more than second place team, Elkhorn North. Looking at the categories, Scotus scored roughly half of the total 104 points in broadcast feature, broadcast news, broadcast sports and in-depth newspaper coverage.

Libbie Brezenski received first place in newspaper news writing; her qualifying piece had been an article on the cancellation of the annual Mr. Shamrock contest. At the state contest, she had an hour and 15 minutes to interview and write a story on the Union 73 center at Northeast Community College.

There’s not really a way to prepare for the competition, Brezenski noted. The students are required to write so many articles throughout the school year that they learned how to write quickly.

“Mrs. Rusher was a really good teacher, so I was pretty confident in all of our different abilities,” Brezenski said. “She was telling us that if we get into a live events, we just have to beat out the other people and she was confident that our live event writing skills were good.”

They have good teachers, Brezenski said on why Scotus Journalism is successful, who care about the small details in the students’ work.

That’s something Ava Cremers, who placed first in broadcast feature story with Neleigh Sliva, also pointed to. Those seemingly small edits add up, Cremers said.

“Mr. Dahl in video production could easily let the little things, or little pieces that need to be cut off, let go. But he took time … and that added to the whole story,” Cremers said. “I think that the biggest thing is we don't have any outside people … taking pictures. I think that also adds to our yearbook and our newspapers; all the pictures are taken by students.”

Cremers and Sliva’s winning submission had been on the school’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) program, specifically horticulture, floriculture and welding.

Nick Zoucha and Jack Faust placed first in broadcast news story for their video on the new cafeteria, new leadership and other changes at the school.

Zoucha noted he enjoys how the journalism team allows him to be involved with the school in a different way than other activities.

According to Zoucha, the school’s English classes have taught them the building blocks of writing.

“They really teach us how to write well, compared to other schools I would say,” he added. “We are definitely good writers when we get there.”

Scotus Journalism is made up of a variety of people who all have varying involvement within the school, from sports to fine arts, said Jasmine Jackson, who placed first in headline writing.

“It's different perspectives, all in one and they kind of unite,” Jackson said. “Everyone has a different style of writing, which is fun to really mesh and you can learn stuff from other people that you wouldn't have learned before.”

On the video production side, students learn how to operate cameras, set up tripods, use microphones and storyboards and proper email etiquette.

Dahl said the advisers had highly motivated seniors this year.

Dahl, who is the director of marketing and communication at Scotus, noted he’s not a teacher by trade so he may have a different teaching approach than others – on day one, the students are told what is expected of them.

“I want to teach them how to tell a story,” Dahl said. “I want to teach them how to write. I want to teach them how to have a story in their mind, but then put it into video form; create something out of nothing.”

Video production is a class where the students must do quite a bit of work outside of class time. For example, Dahl said, a student who is working on a story on the basketball team will need to attend a practice or game to get video of the action.

The students did great in all of the categories, he added, which isn’t easy as news writing, sports writing and feature writing are all unique.

The journalism program will essentially see a new group next school year, as 21 of the 24 students were seniors. Dahl said he hopes to see the same level of commitment in next year’s group.

“Journalism matters and our students will work really hard in all aspects of it,” he said. “At Scotus, everybody here does a really good job of teaching our students have high expectations; it's in the classroom and it's on the court but (also) that activity side of journalism.”

Notably, Scotus is the 30th smallest school in Class B journalism, which means the students are competing against schools that have double, even triple, the enrollment of Scotus.

“That makes us feel good as well as advisers to be able to compete against those teams,” Dahl said. “We're not really competing against schools our size and we're doing well, so I think that that says a lot too.”

The journalism program had been “piecemealed” together when Rusher started at Scotus 18 years ago. A previous journalism teacher had left, leaving the future of the program uncertain but, as Rusher noted, they decided to “give it a shot.”

“It's just been a learning curve ever since then. We did not win state championships the first few years,” Rusher said, laughing.

This year is the third year in a row that Scotus Journalism has been named state champions. They also received first place in 2017 and 2018.

Rusher said she has been loving serving as a journalism adviser, adding that Dahl’s expertise in video production has been essential for the team to be competitive in Class B.

For some of the students interviewed by The Columbus Telegram, Scotus Journalism had been a fun experience. For Jackson, it was a stepping stone for her future career.

Jackson, who plans on attending the University of Missouri to study journalism, said she’s always loved writing and was thinking about what her future will hold when teachers told her to find what she loved and make that a career.

That left Jackson wondering how she could turn writing into a profession, and she joined Scotus’ journalism program her junior year.

“I just really loved it because I got to be more active and test it a bit,” Jackson said. “That's when I was like, ‘Wow, I think this is how I can make writing a career.’”