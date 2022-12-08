Scotus One Act competing at state with 'The Addams Family'

For the second year in a row, the Scotus Central Catholic One Act team is returning to state.

Last year, the Shamrocks had competed in the Class B Play Production State Championship for the first time since 2007, where they placed fourth.

Just a week ago, Scotus One Act won the district championship. The team will be back at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk on Friday for the last competition of the season.

This year’s production is the “The Addams Family,” which originates from a series of comics created by cartoonist Charles Addams and published for several decades in The New Yorker. It has since been adapted into a TV series, movie and musical. The one-act play version is cut down to a half-hour and adjusted to suit a younger audience.

“It's a great play that about the Addams family, who is very unique all by themselves,” one act head coach Clyde Ericson said. “Wednesday has grown up and is in love with Lucas, who comes from a normal family from Ohio. It's about the two families meeting each other for the first time and Wednesday and Lucas wanting everything to go right. But the two families are so different that things are bound to go wrong.”

Ericson said while the play is a fun show, it’s not necessarily a comedy.

“Even though there's dark humor at times, I would say the sentimentality always shines through, so even when Wednesday is torturing her brother Pugsley, that's out of love,” assistant coach Autumn Johnson said. “Everything they do is weird and dark in a way, but it's all out of love for each other.”

Shayleen Smith portrays Grandmama, the grandmother of the Addams family. She described Grandmama as small but also wild.

“She's not afraid to say anything, so she really just speaks her mind on things,” Smith said. “She has a little side job where she does some drugs in the attic. That's kind of like how the main plot happened, Pugsley found her secret stash and he got the acrimonium.”

In the story, acrimonium is a potion that turns overly perk people to the dark side. Lucas’ mother, Alice, unknowingly ingests it.

“That's what turns Alice evil and her true self appears,” Smith said.

Smith added she enjoys how her character can illicit reactions from the crowd as the majority of her lines are humorous.

“I like being all hunched over and having my hands shake a little bit because it makes me feel like I'm in the play really,” Smith said. “It makes it all come to life.”

Previously, Smith said, she had only performed in dramatic plays so she felt hesitant at first when this year’s production was announced. With the team going to state, she added, she feels excited.

Kavan Splittgerber, who plays Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the Addams family, noted “The Addams Family" storyline is generally well-known, whether people know the comics, play, TV series or movie.

“The whole reason why ‘The Addams Family’ became so popular was because of their wacky, crazy, unique nature,” Splittgerber said. “Every single character is very distinct and has so many different ideas and really flamboyant personalities too.”

This is especially true of Gomez, he added, who is quite the showman. Gomez is one who wants to always be the one commanding a room, Splittgerber said.

“He wants to feel the energy that everyone else is giving off and he wants to be the creator of the energy. He wants to harness it and use it to do the best he can to be this mighty presence in the room. When it comes to portraying Gomez Addams, I love having this opportunity to really be that showman,” Splittgerber said.

“Every time I enter on stage and I become Gomez Addams, I become this entirely new person that I can really bring out and experience in so many different ways and just opens up so many possibilities. It's such a blast to do.”

Splittgerber added that after auditions and he was cast as Gomez, he had a feeling the production would be one that others would not soon forget. The Shamrocks’ first big meet at York proved that correct.

“When we put on that show, we had such a reaction from the audience at every scene, and it was empowering,” he said, adding there were some missteps after but they pulled back the same energy at districts.

“‘The Addams Family,’ it's dark at times but it's also uplifting,” Splittgerber said. “It's a story of hope and love and family. It's perfect to put on.”

Ericson said he believes the team is more prepared this year – many of the students have been on stage before.

“One of our goals was to go to state and districts in a way, it was like ‘this could be our last show, we can perform one more time’ and now this is our last show for sure. There's some excitement about doing it one last time,” Ericson said.

“Thank God for all these people who have come together. There's a lot of things that have to happen right, a lot of commitment from individuals and a lot of things are outside of our hands. They seem to have come together this year. We've got one more try and we'll have a good time.”