Scotus One Act going to state for first time in 14 years

The Scotus Central Catholic one act team is breaking a 14-year streak on Friday by competing in the Class B State Championship at Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Theatre. It will be the first time the Shamrocks have performed at state since 2007.

One act is led by co-directors Melanie Mimick and Clyde Ericson, and there are about 44 students on the team – 25 cast members and 19 on the crew. Mimick, an English teacher at Scotus, is focused on the acting portion of the group while Ericson – an art teacher – is in charge of set design.

This year the team has been performing “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” The classic tale follows a man who investigates strange happenings between his friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, and the evil Edward Hyde. One act plays are performances with just one act, as compared to traditional plays that have multiple acts. Usually scripts are selected but Scotus’ has a twist this year – it’s been adapted by Mimick herself.

“I couldn't really settle on a script or a version of the story for kids,” Mimick said.

Ericson noted that Mimick did a good job on revising the classic story but Mimick credited the one act team’s success to the students.

“You can only have half a story as an author, then typically your reader has to bring the imagination with them and definitely the kids have done that,” she said.

And Scotus One Act is a family, as the students themselves describe it.

“We all come together. We're one team,” said senior Christopher Adame-Hernandez, who plays one of the specters in the production. “Without the ensemble, we can't do what we do and the ensemble can't do what they do without us, too. So everybody has a big part every person matters.”

Luke Przymus, a fellow senior who is playing Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, noted he enjoys the difference in performing on stage versus on the field; Przymus has played football and soccer.

“I love them both, and I wouldn't be who I am without both,” Przymus said.

Adame-Hernandez has been involved in one act for all four years of high school while Przymus has been a part of the group for two years.

Scotus One Act won the Class B-3 District Championship on Dec. 2 where the team had received top marks from all three judges.

Przymus said that districts went well but added the Shamrocks will bring even more heat on Friday.

“I think it's been our better performance so far, but I think we're saving our best for last,” Przymus said.

Adame-Hernandez agreed.

“We just got to bring more energy on Friday,” Adame-Hernandez said.

The Shamrocks will be competing against five other schools at state.

“We're in with the big heavyweights like Concordia and York,” Mimick said. “I think we can put up a fair fight.”

Even if Scotus doesn’t win state, Mimick noted the team’s goal had been to make it to the final competition.

“Anything beyond this point, just sugar on top,” she said.

And, Mimick added, Scotus One Act will finally be ending its 14-year drought.

“It's a gift to be there,” she said. “It's quite a blessing because we've had one heck of a season that's for sure. It's been a blessing to get this far.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

