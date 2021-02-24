Scotus planning for in-person, virtual Gala

Scotus Central Catholic’s biggest fundraiser of the year will be a mix of virtual and in-person happenings.
Held annually, money raised at the Scotus Gala makes a significant impact on the school’s budget.
“In the first 39 years of the event, it raised just about $5.5 million,” Scotus Development Director John Schueth said.
“We have a target amount that we have to raise each year, so it’s not like a ‘let’s just see what we get.' We have to work hard to make sure it’s a successful event for the school and also a fun event for everyone who participates.”
Through the last 39 years of the gala, the fundraiser has grown into a community event, Schueth noted.
“We think a lot of people like to come because it’s fun,” he said. “In the past, our crowds have been in the 500 to 600 range.”
Typically a dinner and auction type of fundraiser, last year’s gala was moved completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the auction bidding and donations occurred virtually.
The 2020 event went “smoothly," though several of the packages up for auction were canceled as they were college sports or travel-related.
“We didn’t quite hit our goal last year because we had to do some refunds and cancel some of the trips, so that makes this year’s goal even more important for us,” Schueth said. “Otherwise, I think our community really understood how to do it, how to participate.”
Schueth said the 2021 Scotus Gala will have the same theme as last year – "Under the Big Top." The theme, which sets the tone for how the decorations will look, could not really be utilized last year since everything was moved online.
Development Assistant Janice Rosenquist said "Under the Big Top" will focus on antique circuses.
“The date is April 17. The location is being moved, though,” Rosenquist said. “We usually have it in the Scotus cafeteria; since we’re downsizing, we’re going to have the event across the street at the new St. Bon’s parish center.”
More information on the gala will be released closer to April 17. The auction will open two weeks prior to the fundraiser.
This year’s event will be a blend of both in-person and online, Schueth said.
“We’re fully prepared to do everything again online this year but we will have a smaller, in-person crowd,” he said. “We’re probably going to be capping it at around 240 guests, so about half the size we normally are. …We’ll have guests in person and we’ll have folks who will, just like last year, be at home and participate through their computers or through their smartphones in the event.”
The bidding platform Scotus will utilize will have a video and chat feature, which will allow attendees the chance to communicate with one another, he noted.
The auction includes big-ticket items such as a Waste Management golf tourney package which comes with four tickets to the event held in Arizona as well as the use of a condo; condo packages to Lake Tahoe and Colorado; tickets to an Elton John concert set for next January; a trip package to Chicago; a trip package to Las Vegas; pheasant hunting for a large group of people and meat packages, among other things.
Auction items can be collected at the event or the following day.
In addition to the auction, participants can take advantage of drawings and the usual lottery prizes. The first winner in the lottery will receive $12,000 while four additional winners will receive $500 each; only 600 tickets are being sold for $100 per ticket.
“And those are being sold now,” Rosenquist said.
Previously, lottery tickets could not be sold online but, due to a change in Nebraska state law, lottery tickets can now be purchased online via a debit card. Lottery tickets cannot be purchased using credit.
New this year will be a raffle for which tickets are being sold for $25. The top prize is $1,500 in groceries at Hy-Vee with the second prize being a $500 gift card to sporting goods store SCHEELS.
Husker Steak House will be catering the dinner at the gala.
For more information on tickets for the in-person event, lottery and/or raffles, contact Schueth at jschueth@scotuscc.org or 402-564-7165 ext. 109. For general information on the gala, contact Rosenquist at jrosenquist@scotuscc.org or 402-564-7165 ext. 154.
Organizers said they hope to have a good event in April and meet this year’s goal of $200,000.
“We’re certainly grateful to everybody in the community who supports the event,” Schueth said. “It’s really important for us and it’s very important for our kids.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.