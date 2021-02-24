Scotus planning for in-person, virtual Gala

Schueth said the 2021 Scotus Gala will have the same theme as last year – "Under the Big Top." The theme, which sets the tone for how the decorations will look, could not really be utilized last year since everything was moved online.

Development Assistant Janice Rosenquist said "Under the Big Top" will focus on antique circuses.

“The date is April 17. The location is being moved, though,” Rosenquist said. “We usually have it in the Scotus cafeteria; since we’re downsizing, we’re going to have the event across the street at the new St. Bon’s parish center.”

More information on the gala will be released closer to April 17. The auction will open two weeks prior to the fundraiser.

This year’s event will be a blend of both in-person and online, Schueth said.

“We’re fully prepared to do everything again online this year but we will have a smaller, in-person crowd,” he said. “We’re probably going to be capping it at around 240 guests, so about half the size we normally are. …We’ll have guests in person and we’ll have folks who will, just like last year, be at home and participate through their computers or through their smartphones in the event.”