Scotus preparing to present 'Anastasia'

When talking with Scotus Central Catholic students, it's easy to tell they're having a blast preparing for this year’s musical, “Anastasia.”

Whether it’s discussing their characters, the play or the atmosphere surrounding the production, the students noted they’re looking forward to unveiling the musical later this week.

Opening night will start at 7 p.m. on Friday at Scotus Memorial Hall, 1554 18th Ave. Shows will follow at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Each cost $8.

To buy tickets online, visit bit.ly/3LgIseJ.

“The music is amazing,” said senior Camille Cox, who plays the titular character, Anastasia. “We have actual dancers doing the ballet and they’re amazing. So many people have put so much work into it.”

The musical – which premiered in 2016 - is from the book by Terrence McNally with music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, respectively.

“Anastasia” is about a young woman disappearing when her family’s palace is overrun. Several years later, two peddlers – Dimitri and Vlad - hatch a scheme to host an audition to find a look-alike Anastasia to pawn off. However, unbeknownst to them, they chose the real Anastasia who suffers from amnesia.

The musical is based on the 1997 animated film of the same name.

Scotus teacher Laura Salyard – who is directing the musical – said she selected “Anastasia” because it was a chance to hold a bigger production. A smaller production was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s senior class is also quite talented and could pull of a show like "Anastasia," she added.

“We kept it simple because of COVID,” Salyard said. “So I wanted to do something more elaborate. As a result, then, we really whipped up something that was really all out. We wanted to do something a little bit familiar too. It’s not exactly the same as the animated movie but it’s a familiar title that people are intrigued by and they want to hear a little bit more about it.”

The leads of the play said they have enjoyed inhabiting their characters.

Cox said she likes Anastasia – who goes by Anna for most of the play – as she maintains her independence throughout the show.

“She sticks up for herself,” Cox said. “… She fights people which she needs to.”

Seniors Luke Przymus and Chris Adame – who play Dimitri and Vlad, respectively – said it’s been fun to be “two partners in crime.”

“We’ve been together for a while,” Adame said. “So we’re just trying to see how we can get out of Russia because we don’t like what’s going on. The king was overthrown … so we’re just trying to think of a way to get out.”

Przymus added jokingly that he enjoys playing Dimitri because it’s a chance to play “a nice guy." He mostly portrayed villains previously.

“He’s a peddler with a heart of gold. That’s what I like to say,” Przymus said. “… It’s been an awesome character to play. I’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

Salyard said this year’s students have a ton of energy which she joked can be good and bad.

“Every time we stop something is going on,” Salyard said, with a big smile. “And yes, sometimes it slows it down but it brings a smile to everybody’s face. That’s the whole point of something like this. It’s supposed to be fun.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

