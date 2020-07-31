Scotus president talks in-person opening

“Because this situation changes all the time when you develop a plan like we did, it’s very hard to be real specific about things because there is so much fluidity to everything,” he said. “So that is something that will just have to be looked at by (the) current environment that we’re in.”

If directed health measures were released, requiring a reduction of the number of students in the building, Scotus will move to a hybrid model, and if community spread requires the building to be closed, they will move online.

All students and staff will be required to wash or sanitize their hands before they enter the cafeteria and social distancing will be required. Self-serve items will be distributed by cafeteria staff and there will be no salad bar or use of a microwave.

Assigned seating will be utilized in the cafeteria and teachers are asked to use assigned seating in the classroom.

Although P.E. classes will be taught as normally as possible, utilizing social distancing, they are still working out the logistics for Chorus and Band classes.

Ohnoutka said they are more concerned about band because when students are playing instruments they can blow into them and they don't know how that will affect the potential spread of COVID.