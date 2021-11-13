 Skip to main content
Scotus Science Fair a hit

Scotus Science Fair 1 - Judge

A judge talks to a Scotus eighth grader at the school science fair on Friday afternoon.

 Molly Hunter
Scotus Science Fair 4 - Present

A couple of judges interview one of the eighth graders about their project at Scotus Central Catholic's Friday afternoon science fair. More photos can be see on A6.

The subjects at Friday's eighth grade Scotus Central Catholic science fair ranged from projects on paper air planes to projects on butter.

Scotus Science Teacher Annie Sokol has been building up the annual science fair since she started working at Scotus a couple of years ago.

Scotus Science Fair 3 - Project

One projectsspotted at Friday's Scotus Central Catholic eighth grade science fair was centered around paper airplanes.

"I used to do it at my other school and then when I came here, I decided to implement it and it's been awesome," Sokol said.

Columbus community members were brought on board to judge the science fair projects on Friday. The first and second place projects will receive trophies.

Every eighth grade Scotus student is required to do a project. Sokol said the students started gathering data for their projects at the end of August.

Scotus Science Fair 2 - Preparation

A group of students ask Scotus Science Teacher Annie Sokol, second from right, some last minute questions before the science fair on Friday.

"I have a list of projects but they choose their own," Sokol said. "And then I do have some students who come up with their own ideas. I had a lot this year do that."

