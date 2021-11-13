Scotus Science Fair a hit

The subjects at Friday's eighth grade Scotus Central Catholic science fair ranged from projects on paper air planes to projects on butter.

Scotus Science Teacher Annie Sokol has been building up the annual science fair since she started working at Scotus a couple of years ago.

"I used to do it at my other school and then when I came here, I decided to implement it and it's been awesome," Sokol said.

Columbus community members were brought on board to judge the science fair projects on Friday. The first and second place projects will receive trophies.

Every eighth grade Scotus student is required to do a project. Sokol said the students started gathering data for their projects at the end of August.

"I have a list of projects but they choose their own," Sokol said. "And then I do have some students who come up with their own ideas. I had a lot this year do that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.