Scotus STEAM students help United Way duck race

Due to the sheer number of rubber ducks used for the annual Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) duck race, the old system of accounting for each one became too tiresome.

But thanks to the Scotus Central Catholic STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) class, a new way aims to streamline the rubber duck counting process. The ducks now will have a permanent, weatherproof sticker with a number and barcode that can be easily entered and tracked.

Ben Schumacher, Ethan Wulf, Lyndon Obal, Nick Fleming, Paul Littlefield and Jack Ryan were the six Scotus students who helped with the project. They did as part of STEAM II class taught by educator Betsy Rall.

The previous process included buying weather-proof numbered stickers and placing them on each duck. With over 18,000 ducks for the race – which happens in August at The Pawnee Plunge lazy river - the task had become quite the chore, CAUW Development Director Jo Suess said.

“It just has become too cumbersome,” she said. “We found we needed to find a more efficient way to do things. … (Previously) when the race is over, the ducks – which are plastic – will crack or some of them float to the bottom. I know I don’t get each duck back but I don’t know which numbers are missing.”

Because of this, student volunteers will take off the stickers and put new ones on, Suess added.

“When you do that 18,000 times, it takes a long time,” she said.

Suess said now, with the permanent sticker, when the race is finished, students will scan each one to see if any rubber ducks are missing.

“Those will be the only numbers that we will have to create for the next year instead of ordering 300 sheets of stickers,” said Suess.

Rall said her students found a website where it would allow them to create a free barcode, however, it could only be made one at a time which makes this initial process time consuming.

“So the students took 3,000 of them and we’re just about to be finished with them,” she said. “We’ve got a couple of hundred more to go.”

The process has been in the works for at least a year now. Suess said she went to Rall’s class last year but the idea wasn’t able to come to fruition. However, when this year’s STEAM II class started back up after Christmas break, the teenagers worked on creating a solution.

The students ran numerous tests to ensure the new process would be feasible. In one case, Suess brought them bleached water to test if the stickers or barcode would come off as the Plunge also has bleached water.

Suess said this opportunity gave the students “a real-world experience.” It also gave the teens a chance to learn by doing this project they were helping a good cause as the funds go back into helping community members, Suess said.

Rall said by learning about CAUW, it helped the students see how the nonprofit affected the community.

“It really gives our students purpose because they realize that it’s a fun thing in the summer but it really does raise a lot of funds for these groups,” Rall said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.