Scotus student to be featured in NET program

Stoner said the project has been in the works for about a month and produced while following social distancing measures.

Blaser said she was given prompts she could speak about; she decided to choose to share what gives her joy and inspiration while struggling with the pandemic.

As for what does inspire her, Blaser said she’s been using her time in quarantine to learn to play the ukulele and American Sign Language. Blaser volunteers as a buddy at a summer camp for those with autism.

“They make sure you always say yes to them (campers),” Blaser noted, which she said is important as sometimes those with autism may want to do an unconventional activity such as sitting inside all day.

Blaser has also been attempting to figure out the rest of her high school career and what she wants to do for college.

“I’ve been using this time to figure out what I want to do,” Blaser said.

Blaser recorded the video on her phone then submitted it two weeks ago. Her segment was then selected to be featured in the program.