Scotus student to be featured in NET program

A Columbus teen will be featured in a Nebraska Educational Telecommunications (NET) program set to air this week about COVID-19’s impact on the school year.
Madelyn Blaser, who just finished her junior year at Scotus Central Catholic, will be one of the students interviewed in the program “Class of 2020: Moving Forward.” NET is Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations.
The program, which will premiere at 8 p.m. today on NET and Facebook, will focus on how students’ education has been disrupted by the crisis and how they’ve been adapting to the situation.
“More than that, they’ve had activities and social lives dramatically changed, so we wanted to find out how those parts of their lives are impacted too,” Executive Producer Perry Stoner said. “We then have panelists from the mental health and counseling professions to talk about those impacts and provide information on moving forward from the impacts.”
Students were reached out through NET’s contacts in education and communities to recruit students to record a video on their experiences.
“Then reviewing those, we selected those we felt were good representations of the experiences students were having,” Stoner said. “We made special effort to get a broad representation from all across the state, different ages, demographics and so on, including of course, those high school and college seniors who have just graduated.”
Stoner said the project has been in the works for about a month and produced while following social distancing measures.
Blaser said she was given prompts she could speak about; she decided to choose to share what gives her joy and inspiration while struggling with the pandemic.
As for what does inspire her, Blaser said she’s been using her time in quarantine to learn to play the ukulele and American Sign Language. Blaser volunteers as a buddy at a summer camp for those with autism.
“They make sure you always say yes to them (campers),” Blaser noted, which she said is important as sometimes those with autism may want to do an unconventional activity such as sitting inside all day.
Blaser has also been attempting to figure out the rest of her high school career and what she wants to do for college.
“I’ve been using this time to figure out what I want to do,” Blaser said.
Blaser recorded the video on her phone then submitted it two weeks ago. Her segment was then selected to be featured in the program.
“I thought it was a really cool experience. You don’t get to be on TV every day,” Blaser said. “I think it’s cool for them to do this program. We hear about how teens are being affected by the quarantine, but not from teens themselves.”
Stoner hopes that “Class of 2020: Moving Forward” helps viewers understand students’ experiences with COVID-19 and available resources.
“Additionally, (viewers can learn) how encouraging it is to hear how so many young Nebraskans are finding resourceful ways to stay connected, pursue activities they may not have had time to otherwise, which includes ways to help others,” Stoner added.
The other main focus of the program will be how COVID-19 has been impacting young adults’ mental health.
Along with students, mental health professionals will be in the program.
Leading the discussion will be Dr. David Miers, counseling and program development manager for mental health services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Miers will be joined by Corey Farlee, school counselor at Grand Island Senior High; Dr. Nancy Kelley, professor at the Grace Abbott School of Social Work at the University of Nebraska-Omaha; and Saisha Adhikari, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student studying psychology and public health.
“We were poised to conduct a Well Beings mental health community engagement tour starting in Lincoln in March – the topic was depression/anxiety/suicide amongst 15 to 25-year-olds,” Stoner said. “Nebraska is slightly higher than the national average when it comes to suicide. When COVID hit, we wanted to bring light to the stories of students who are going through stress and what they’re doing to combat them. Our goal was not only to hear from students about the tough times but to also hear positive statements and from mental health professionals who could identify ways a parent could help their child.”
The program will also be aired at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29 on NET and on NET World at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1 and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
