Scotus students learn about welding at CCC

Scotus Central Catholic students had been asking their STEAM I and II teacher Betsy Rall about getting more experience in welding.

Rall listened as she said she wants to meet that interest in the school’s ever-growing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program. Recently, she had her students visit Central Community College-Columbus to learn from instructor Landon Hunt about welding.

Rall said the students greatly appreciated learning about the field with one student jokingly asking if they had to go back to class because he was having so much fun in the pursuit.

Hunt said he also enjoyed having Scotus students visit the campus. He added welding is an invaluable skill to have, especially in the area as there are plenty of welding jobs available.

“There are other opportunities out there,” Hunt said. “That’s a big thing in today’s world. Welding – for instance – is often overlooked by people as a career choice. They go into (the field) and advance. … Columbus has a ton of manufacturers. They’re always looking for welders. There’s not a shortage of jobs.”

Rall said while visiting a workshop at the Columbus campus over the summer, she met Hunt who she asked if he could teach the students about welding.

“I’ve always known in Columbus the connection with industry is pretty strong so when you ask industry or CCC for help they are always willing to help,” Rall said.

Hunt said when he taught the Scotus students, they were “engaged and excited.”

“This was something new to them. It was more hands-on learning,” he said. “So it’s always fun to have a good group of kids like that who really want to learn, listen and pay attention to details. As an instructor, it’s always fun for me. That’s why I get up (and teach).”

The STEAM program is in its fourth year at Scotus. Rall said it’s grown since it originally started with only one class but now multiple courses are offered.

She added Brian Ferguson – who works at Columbus gas company Matheson – has also been instrumental in helping Rall’s class. They’re working to create two welding stations at the high school, Rall said.

Rall said the welding has to be out in the school’s courtyard due to the smaller size of the Scotus building. She added depending on the type of welding – like wire welding – it can’t be done at certain times such as if it’s windy outside.

“We’ll evolve with it as it goes,” Rall said. “Hopefully, between now and the beginning of next semester Brian Ferguson and I can complete the list of supplies that are needed and we can acquire the needed equipment and we can give welding a go.”

