Scotus teacher painting mural at YMCA

After drawing up some sketches, Ericson made a draft on a board. Once he got the design where he wanted it, he then drew a grid on the board and then on the wall so the mural’s proportions would be accurate.

Ericson started with chalk and is using wall paint to complete the project. Having mapped out the characters and laid the initial coat of paint, he is now adding additional colors to make the figures more dimensional.

With the Columbus community being under restriction due to COVID-19, Ericson said he hopes his work is a nice sight for when the YMCA reopens.

“I would really like for it to be done for when people come in,” Ericson said. “I want it to be a welcoming sight for when people come in here.”

Columbus YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said he believes the mural will bring a pop of color to that area.

“Kids go down there a lot,” Briggs said. “It gives them something to look at other than four blank walls. “I love it. It’s great. It encapsulates everything the Y is about. It needed some color and some brightness.”

Last week, the Columbus Family YMCA announced via Facebook that a leadership team is formulating plans to reopen which will be presented to the Y’s Board of Directors later this month for approval.