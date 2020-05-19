Scotus teacher painting mural at YMCA

Members of and visitors to the Columbus Family YMCA will notice a new mural in the youth activities room when the organization reopens in a few weeks.
The mural, being painted by Scotus Central Catholic School art teacher Clyde Ericson, depicts tube-shaped characters playing a variety of sports.
When planning a project, Ericson said he takes into consideration the audience of the art piece – in this case, children.
“I picture kids playing basketball and running back and forth,” he said.
Currently, the youth activities room lacks in decoration and has four blank, white walls.
The mural is being painted on the wall that is directly across from a set of windows, which Ericson also took into consideration when mapping out the project.
The idea for tubular characters was inspired by doodles Ericson used to draw when he was a junior high student.
“The colors come from the YMCA color scheme,” he said. “That helped guide it.”
Ericson has been working on the project since April when he started the designs about a week into the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine. He was contacted by someone at the YMCA asking if he could do the mural.
“At first, I didn’t know if I’d have time,” he said, noting that the coronavirus situation assisted in opening up his schedule for the mural.
After drawing up some sketches, Ericson made a draft on a board. Once he got the design where he wanted it, he then drew a grid on the board and then on the wall so the mural’s proportions would be accurate.
Ericson started with chalk and is using wall paint to complete the project. Having mapped out the characters and laid the initial coat of paint, he is now adding additional colors to make the figures more dimensional.
With the Columbus community being under restriction due to COVID-19, Ericson said he hopes his work is a nice sight for when the YMCA reopens.
“I would really like for it to be done for when people come in,” Ericson said. “I want it to be a welcoming sight for when people come in here.”
Columbus YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said he believes the mural will bring a pop of color to that area.
“Kids go down there a lot,” Briggs said. “It gives them something to look at other than four blank walls. “I love it. It’s great. It encapsulates everything the Y is about. It needed some color and some brightness.”
Last week, the Columbus Family YMCA announced via Facebook that a leadership team is formulating plans to reopen which will be presented to the Y’s Board of Directors later this month for approval.
“We will communicate our new hours and operating safety guidelines as soon as they are approved,” Briggs said in the letter, shared on social media. “Until then, rest assured that we are doing our utmost to ensure your health and safety, as well as the health and safety of our great community.”
Despite COVID-19’s impact on businesses and organizations, Ericson said he has enjoyed working on the mural and has been happy to feed his creativity.
“This is the biggest project I’ve done so far,” Ericson said. “I feel very blessed to be able to be active during this time.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
