Scotus teen proud to be called 'hero'

On March 14th of 2019, Sarah Bichlmeier looked out her bedroom window and saw only water for miles.
Her parents, Tammy and Dave, and her brother, Matthew, were unable to return home the night before as the entrance to their neighborhood outside of Genoa had flooded. Sarah, only a junior in high school at the time, was alone and left to fend for herself.
Last March, blizzards and floods ravaged Nebraska, claiming lives and resulting in billions of dollars in damages statewide. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, disaster declarations were issued in 84 counties, 104 cities and villages, and five tribes.
For Bichlmeier, the flood quite literally hit close to home. Around 8 that same morning, her house completely flooded, and two Genoa firemen brought her to safety where she joined her other neighbors to wait for rescue boats.
Bichlmeier was amazed by the strength of her small community.
“My neighbors Mark and Sheila Saltz lost their house to the flood, but their first instinct was to worry about how everyone else was doing,” Bichlmeier said.
Little did she know, she would join in the Saltz’s compassion. When the last rescue boat arrived, Bichlmeier gained a spot; however, her neighbors Jenny Humphrey and her 7-year-old son Cooper were not as lucky. Bichlmeier and Mark Saltz risked their own safety and selflessly switched places with the mother and son.
The remaining neighbors stayed and witnessed the floodwaters continuing to rise. Waves and ice crashed into homes, even splitting one into two. Dangerous wind speeds delayed further rescue teams from reaching the stranded group. Among them were Brandy Rose and Rodger Welsh who noted Bichlmeier’s courage.
“Everything was unknown for all of us, but Sarah stayed strong and brave throughout the day. We tried to stay positive even though we were all scared of what was to come,” Rose said.
You have free articles remaining.
After around 12 hours of waiting, the National Guard flew the group out in a Black Hawk helicopter.
“It was quite the first helicopter ride,” Bichlmeier joked.
Now, as a senior at Scotus Central Catholic, she recognizes the impact she made as well as the lessons the flood taught her.
“You never think something like this will happen to you or someone you know until it does. This experience taught me to never take for granted the simple things in life: running water, heat, electricity, and my own bed,” Bichlmeier said.
In June, Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore honored Bichlmeier and 44 other Nebraskans for their heroic actions during the flood at a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.
“During the floods, Nebraskans rose to the challenge to protect their families and assist their neighbors,” First Lady Shore stated. “Many worked overtime, risked their personal safety, and generously contributed their time and money to give aid to their communities. We have been inspired by the stories of these heroes in our midst.”
Scotus English teacher Bree Ackermann nominated Bichlmeier for the award.
“I knew Sarah had been impacted by the flood and was not at home for the week. Little did I know what Sarah endured until I read her journal. She wrote about the challenges- the fear of going home alone, the rescue, the compassionate choice to let someone else take her seat on the boat,” Ackermann stated. “Sarah's maturity, compassion, and character shined in moments where it was needed most- daily in the classroom and in the chaos. She was the first person I thought of when I saw the advertisement online seeking nominations for Flood Heroes.”
Despite her heroics, Bichlmeier remains humble, attributing her own safety to others.
“I’ll never forget the kindness my neighbors, the Genoa firemen, and the National Guard showed me,” Bichlmeier said.
Brea Lassek is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. She’s a senior at Scotus Central Catholic High School and editor of its student newspaper, The Rock Bottom.