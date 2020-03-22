Scotus teen proud to be called 'hero'

The remaining neighbors stayed and witnessed the floodwaters continuing to rise. Waves and ice crashed into homes, even splitting one into two. Dangerous wind speeds delayed further rescue teams from reaching the stranded group. Among them were Brandy Rose and Rodger Welsh who noted Bichlmeier’s courage.

“Everything was unknown for all of us, but Sarah stayed strong and brave throughout the day. We tried to stay positive even though we were all scared of what was to come,” Rose said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After around 12 hours of waiting, the National Guard flew the group out in a Black Hawk helicopter.

“It was quite the first helicopter ride,” Bichlmeier joked.

Now, as a senior at Scotus Central Catholic, she recognizes the impact she made as well as the lessons the flood taught her.

“You never think something like this will happen to you or someone you know until it does. This experience taught me to never take for granted the simple things in life: running water, heat, electricity, and my own bed,” Bichlmeier said.

In June, Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore honored Bichlmeier and 44 other Nebraskans for their heroic actions during the flood at a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.