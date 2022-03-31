Scotus to hold 41st Scotus Gala

April 9, Scotus Central Catholic will hold its 41st Annual Scotus Gala and Fundraiser. The gala, a dinner auction, will be catered by Husker House and hosted by St. Bonaventure’s Parish Center. This year’s theme is “Caribbean Nights.”

The proceeds from each year’s gala go directly to the school’s budget for the next year, so this is an important event for the school not just culturally, but financially.

There will be a social time from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees may also bid on silent auction items at this time. Dinner will be served at 7, then the live auction begins at 8. This year, they are preparing for 300 attendees.

This year, the silent auction will be hybrid of sorts. Currently, many of the items are already available online to bid on. These are available on a service called Qtego. Development Director John Schueth said this was done initially due to COVID-19 a couple years ago, but it has stuck around just for those who aren’t able to attend in person. It remains for convenience and sake of space.

“We definitely are looking towards keeping our crowds a little more moderate, make it easier for people to move about, for ease of serving the meal, make it easier to spend time with each other,” Schueth said.

There will also be a lottery drawing available for all participants, in-person or online. First prize is $12,000, with four $500 consolation prizes.

“We’ll do those drawings during the event, and engage both the people at home and in person,” Schueth said. “This year it’s almost back to normal.”

There will also be a raffle for several high-dollar gift cards and a Browning 83 hunting rifle.

The live auction will feature many high-dollar high-value items, including a five-night stay at a luxury condo in Costa Rica -- on theme with the "Caribbean" -- a trip to a coppersmith to make copper cups, George Strait tickets, an Okoboji trip, a ladies weekend in Chicago, a golf outing and even a diamond necklace.

There are a few “staple” items the gala features every year, such as Huskers tickets and a Las Vegas trip.

Schueth and Development Assistant Janice Rosenquist said they appreciate the massive amount of donated materials. Their office continues getting new items close to the event.

“They’re coming in here and dropping off. Our office looks like hoarders, stacked up to the ceiling. We’ve got a refrigerator, bike, office chairs,” Schueth said.

The duo added they also appreciate the people who have helped organize the whole event, soliciting donations and donating their time, effort and resources. They specifically praised the co-chair and vice chair committees who helped make this happen.

“We start back in August. It’s hard work, but it’s very rewarding,” Rosenquist said. “The people I have met in doing this are just outstanding.”

The gala, outside of being an important fundraising event for the school, is an important social event. Following the last two years, one of which was relocated to virtual only, Schueth said the school community needs something like this.

“It’s a huge community builder, an opportunity to get together and work toward a common cause for the school,” Schueth said.

A complete list of items that will be or are available can be found at qtego.net/qlink/scotuscc.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

