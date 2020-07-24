Scotus volleyball team paints over graffiti

Head coach Janet Tooley said some of the artwork was good but they thought it was best to completely clear everything that was there. They left the angel for last.

“It’s kind of been always there in Pawnee Park. It's unfortunate that some of the things that are written are not kind (or) very positive,” Tooley said. “Yet at the same point, some of the artwork is pretty interesting and actually pretty talented, but probably there are better places to do that other than on City property.”

Some of the other artwork that was actually pretty attractive, she noted.

“As the City said, unfortunately, it’s just a clean canvas and at some point, it will be needed to be covered up again,” she said. “It just would be nice if it would be positive things rather than the negative that sometimes shows up in graffiti.”

For Tooley, this is one of the things she really wanted to incorporate into the program.