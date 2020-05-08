Scout food drive set next week

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the local council of the Boy Scouts of America will still be holding a food drive in Columbus next week.
Tracy Brandt, district executive for the Petah La Shauro District, said that Scouting for Food has been taking place for several years.
“Last year they collected over $200,000 food items which equivalents to approximately 114,000 meals,” Brandt said. “We’re hoping even though we have a pandemic happening that we can get close or exceed those numbers from last year.”
The Petah La Shauro District encompasses four counties: Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance. Brandt said there are about 200 scouts within the district.
“For Scouting for Food, we would usually meet up on a weekend and go door to door and hang up door hangers and the next week we’d come and pick the food back up,” said Bryce Follette, senior patrol leader for Troop 276 out of Columbus. “But this year, due to the pandemic, we’re going to be having drive-ins at all the public elementary schools in Columbus. So you can come and drop off your food and we’re going to take it to the food pantry.”
The Pawnee Park baseball field will also be a drop off location as well, he noted.
“We usually like to have nonperishables, canned goods, boxed items, anything that will last a while in the food pantry,” Follette said, adding that the donations are then given to the food pantry for distribution.
Items that food pantries are specifically requesting are canned tuna, tuna helper, mac and cheese, canned fruits and canned vegetables, boxed Jell-O, boxed pudding, soups, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and hamburger helper. They are requesting that no glass items be donated.
Although the scouts would normally be involved during the food drive, the adult volunteers will mostly be involved in the event.
“To keep scouts safe, we are asking our adult volunteers to step up,” Brandt noted.
Brandt said to keep everyone safe during the food drives, donators are being asked to bag or box the food items and place it into the trunk of their vehicle.
“It’s really important that they bag up their stuff they’re wanting to donate and they put it in the back of their vehicle and when they give it to the drive location, they do not get out of their vehicle,” Brandt said. “One of our scouting volunteers will pick it up.”
The Scouting for Food schedule is as follows:
*Columbus: May 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. at the public elementary schools and Pawnee Park
*Albion: May 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the old fire hall located at the corner of 5th and Church streets
*Lindsay: May 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at B&B Repair, 206 Elm St.
*Newman Grove: May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newman Grove Food Pantry, 413 Hale Ave.
*Schuyler: May 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at Schuyler Elementary School, 2404 Denver St.
Brandt noted that those in need of assistance should call their local food pantry to set up an appointment as many pantries are attempting to space out families to meet social distancing standards.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
