Scout food drive set next week

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the local council of the Boy Scouts of America will still be holding a food drive in Columbus next week.

Tracy Brandt, district executive for the Petah La Shauro District, said that Scouting for Food has been taking place for several years.

“Last year they collected over $200,000 food items which equivalents to approximately 114,000 meals,” Brandt said. “We’re hoping even though we have a pandemic happening that we can get close or exceed those numbers from last year.”

The Petah La Shauro District encompasses four counties: Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance. Brandt said there are about 200 scouts within the district.

“For Scouting for Food, we would usually meet up on a weekend and go door to door and hang up door hangers and the next week we’d come and pick the food back up,” said Bryce Follette, senior patrol leader for Troop 276 out of Columbus. “But this year, due to the pandemic, we’re going to be having drive-ins at all the public elementary schools in Columbus. So you can come and drop off your food and we’re going to take it to the food pantry.”

The Pawnee Park baseball field will also be a drop off location as well, he noted.