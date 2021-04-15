Scouting for Food Drive this weekend

Food donations will be left outside of homes but scouts will still take COVID-19 precautions, Brandt said.

“They'll still do the hand sanitizer, and for those families feel that they need to wear a mask … they (can) continue to wear the mask,” Brandt noted. “The mask thing is up to each individual family and how they feel that they need to protect themselves.”

Boy Scout packs and troops in Schuyler, Albion, Petersburg, Humphrey, Lindsay and Newman Grove will participate as well, with donated items going to the food pantries of those respective towns. Scouts in Schuyler will have a drop off location only from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schuyler Middle School.

“We just hope that we can get as many donations as we can,” Brandt said.

With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, scouts were unable to have their usual event but still collected nonperishables, with some modifications.

“We had specific times where we were asking the community to come … drop off their food, and then our scouts took food from there, either to the Simon House or to Platte County Food Bank,” Brandt said, noting Columbus Public Schools allowed the use of its elementary school parking lots.