Area Boy Scouts – including those in Columbus and Humphrey – will be partaking in their annual Scouting for Food Drive this weekend.
Nonperishables collected in Columbus on Saturday will go to the Platte County Food Pantry and the Simon House.
“Every year, we ask our scouts and leaders to go out in the communities and (hang) door hangers, asking people in our community to put bags or boxes or a few nonperishable canned food items on their front step or the end of their driveways,” said Tracy Brandt, district executive for the Petah La Shauro District. “This coming Saturday, our scouts will canvass the communities and collect whatever people have left outside their home for us to collect.”
The Petah La Shauro District encompasses Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties.
Residents donating items are asked to place the box and/or bag outside the front of their home by 8 a.m. Additionally, residents can also leave nonperishables in the Pizza Ranch parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Items needed are tuna, Tuna Helper, canned fruits and vegetables, pudding, cereal, canned pasta, mac and cheese, soups, Jell-O, peanut butter, jelly and hamburger helper. The organization is requesting that people avoid nonperishables in glass containers.
“We usually like to have nonperishables, canned goods, boxed items, anything that will last a while in the food pantry,” Bryce Follette, then senior patrol leader of Troop 276, told The Telegram in May 2020.
Food donations will be left outside of homes but scouts will still take COVID-19 precautions, Brandt said.
“They'll still do the hand sanitizer, and for those families feel that they need to wear a mask … they (can) continue to wear the mask,” Brandt noted. “The mask thing is up to each individual family and how they feel that they need to protect themselves.”
Boy Scout packs and troops in Schuyler, Albion, Petersburg, Humphrey, Lindsay and Newman Grove will participate as well, with donated items going to the food pantries of those respective towns. Scouts in Schuyler will have a drop off location only from 10 a.m. to noon at the Schuyler Middle School.
“We just hope that we can get as many donations as we can,” Brandt said.
With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, scouts were unable to have their usual event but still collected nonperishables, with some modifications.
“We had specific times where we were asking the community to come … drop off their food, and then our scouts took food from there, either to the Simon House or to Platte County Food Bank,” Brandt said, noting Columbus Public Schools allowed the use of its elementary school parking lots.
Instead of one major event, it was split into two – one in the spring and the other in the fall.
Last year, Boy Scouts received monetary donations, which they had not received during the food drive before. Brandt estimated scouts received around $3,000.
“We did amazingly (well),” Brandt said.
Food insecurity is an ongoing issue and food donations are still needed, even post COVID-19, Brandt added.
“There (are) families in need,” Brandt said. “Even though COVID isn't quite as bad it was last year when it first came out, we still have families that are (suffering).”
