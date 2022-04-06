Scouting for Food this weekend

A nationwide tradition for more than 30 years, Scouting for Food returns on Saturday as a way for Columbus area residents to give to those in need.

All local Boy and Cub Scout troops will be pitching in for the annual food drive in which Scouts and volunteers pick up food item donations from Columbus homes to deliver to the Platte County Food Pantry and Simon House.

The Petah La Shauro District, which covers Columbus, Albion and Schuyler, saw quite the amount of donations last year. Tracy Brandt, district executive of Petah La Shauro, said a total of 2,287 food items were collected along with 8,461.2 pounds of food. The Scouts have the option of either weighing the donations or counting individual food items.

The Schuyler food drive benefits the Colfax County Food Pantry while the Albion one helps out the Boone County Food Pantry.

“Last year in just Columbus alone, we collected a total of 7,590 pounds of food for the Platte County Food Pantry and the Simon House,” said Petah La Shauro Scouting for Food Chair Sandy Follette. “Albion collected 2,717 food items for the Boone County Food Pantry and Schuyler collected 401 pounds of food for the Colfax County Food Pantry.”

The Schuyler Scouts already held their donation drive last weekend, but the Columbus and Albion ones will take place Saturday.

Follette said announcements were placed on homes in Columbus this past week. Those who didn’t receive a note can still have Scouts coming by for donations. Residents who choose to participate can place nonperishable food items on their front steps between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“Since Columbus is growing, we just don't have enough help to hit every single house in Columbus,” Follette added. “So even if people didn't get an announcement on their door, we will still drive by to see if they dropped off any food.”

Scouts will also be visiting certain neighborhoods that are outside of City of Columbus limits, including the ones by Elks Country Club, Central Community College and Lakeview, Country Club Shores, Whitetail Lake and the one that is east of Walmart.

“For people that are outside the city limits and their neighborhoods weren't mentioned, we just ask them to make a donation to the food pantry of their choice,” Follette said.

A Scout representative will be present from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Platte County Food Pantry and Simon House to accept both food and monetary donations. Checks should be written out to the food pantry.

The Scouts are unable to have a specific drop-off location like in previous years due to a lack of manpower, Follette said. Scouts, their families and Girl Scouts will be assisting in this year’s event, she added.

Organizers are asking that no items in glass containers be donated to keep the Scouts safe in case of something breaking.

Follette said that needed food items include canned meats, tuna, Tuna Helper, macaroni and cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, Jell-O, pudding, soup, canned pasta, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and Hamburger Helper. The Albion Scouts also collecting toothpaste, toothbrushes, detergent, dish soap and hand soap.

“This year, we’re hoping to exceed the amount that we've collected from last year. And of course we can't do that without the help of our community,” Follette said.

Brandt added that the event was started as a way for Scouts to give back to their communities. The annual food drive is an easy way to help those in need – all people need to do is gather some nonperishables and set them outside of their homes, Brandt said.

“It helps all those that are in need, our low income house families, those who struggled to put food on the table for their kiddos, those who've had like a fire, anything like that,” Brandt said, adding that organizers are hoping for good weather and the generosity of the district’s communities.

Those who miss the Scouts picking up their donations can drop it off at one of the food pantries from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday or during the pantry’s regular business hours. People can also contact Follette at 402-910-8677; she asks that you text before calling.

Follette said that many Scouts know the importance of Scouting for Food and the struggle that others may face for food insecurity.

“They just understand the need to help our community and that's part of Scouting, is to help one another out,” she added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

