Scow stepping down from board of supervisors after 12 years

After 12 years on the Platte County Board of Supervisors, Jim Scow – who represents District 3 – said he won’t run for a fourth term in this upcoming election.

Scow – who was first elected in 2010 – said at the age of 78, he wants to make way for younger residents to run for the board. He added his decision also comes down to wanting to spend more time with family and traveling.

“I decided 12 was enough for me,” Scow told The Columbus Telegram Friday. “… I decided I want to bring the youth in. The best way for me to do that is to open it up (by not running) so that younger people could file.”

District 2 Supervisor and Board Chairman Jerry Micek said it’s been “a pleasure” to work with Scow.

“Jim has been our finance chairman on our finance committee for a number of years. Anytime I was (board) chairman I would make him chairman of the finance committee,” Micek said, adding the driving force behind doing so was Scow’s background as an accountant.

Scow said he's thankful for the community’s support over the last decade.

“The people of Platte County are very patient,” Scow said. “… It takes us a long time to get some things done that needed to be done for a long time. But we’re getting them done. So I appreciate their patience.”

With Scow no longer seeking his seat, Kim Kwapnioski is the only one running for the District 3 supervisor position. Although Kwapnioski is the current District 7 supervisor, her home is now under District 3, Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn previously told The Telegram. This was done because of redistricting following the 2020 census.

Scow said when he looked back at his time on the board, there were numerous accomplishments that come to mind.

“There have been a number of things that have happened that I really have enjoyed,” he said. “I don’t know if I can pick out one thing but a lot of good things happened. A lot of people worked together.”

Scow initially ran after he retired as a certified public accountant. He said he wanted to stay active so he decided to throw his hat into the ring for public office.

“I looked around and thought the county board was probably a good place for me to use my skills,” Scow said.

Although Scow is stepping down from the board, he said he wants to encourage community members to visit the supervisors' meetings and voice their opinion on topics discussed during those gatherings.

“I would just like the voters in Platte County to be more involved in county government,” he said. “If we’re going to get things done that they want to get done, then they need to get involved.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram.

