Season to be jolly: Columbus woman spearheads projects to help others

Eickholt shared a list of 24 items needed at the food pantry, which she encouraged community members to purchase and deliver to the nonprofit. Eickholt has exceeded the goal for this season’s efforts.

“This last one, the food drive, was huge. I think people are still donating to the pantry,” Gotschall said. “I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Personally, Eickholt’s love of helping others is a legacy left behind by her mother.

“It’s in my nature. It’s in my DNA from my mom,” Eickholt said. “We didn’t necessarily have a lot growing up, we certainly had some more than others, but my mom always found a way to help other people…”

But, she stressed, it’s the kindness of the Columbus community that makes her efforts a success.

“This isn’t about me. It’s really about all of the volunteers who want to put their trust in me for the idea but, more importantly, that they go out and execute on it. They go out and buy what I tell them that we need,” Eickholt said. “The people are so generous.”

Just knowing that she’s helped someone who’s going through a rough time is often the best Christmas gift of all, she added.