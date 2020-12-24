Season to be jolly: Columbus woman spearheads projects to help others

Throughout the last three years during the holidays, a Columbus woman has made it her mission to help those in need with generosity from the community.
Starting two years ago, Valerie Eickholt was thinking of ideas for something unique she could do to give back during the Christmas season. She was chatting with her friend Jeanne Schieffer, who is the president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, about the number of purses they never wore.
“…We thought, ‘gosh, we’ve got so many purses we that never use. It’s a shame … somebody who really needed them could use those.’ At that point during our discussion, (we) decided we would put it out to people to see if they wanted to be part of a project that we called Purse Project,” Eickholt said.
Eickholt made flyers and created a private Facebook group in which to communicate with others who wanted to help out with the endeavor.
With the purses, Eickholt also sought donations of jewelry, body lotion and perfume, tissues, nail clippers and other things that a woman might need.
Eickholt placed a large bin on her porch and asked people to drop off donations. The response she received was overwhelming; she would often have to empty the bin on her porch three or four times each day.
Once all the donations were collected, Eickholt held a party at her home in which she and other volunteers would fill each purse with the smaller, personal items.
Tammi Gotschall, another Columbus resident who has been friends with Eickholt for several years, said they worked in an assembly line fashion while enjoying snacks and having a good time.
“That first project was really fun,” Gotschall added. “We filled the bags with everything from jewelry to hand sanitizer to (tissues) to anything that a woman would want to have starting out … we have a good group of friends who supports Val when she comes up with these ideas and it just trickles down to the community.”
In total, 150 purses were collected then donated to area agencies: Center for Survivors, Columbus Rescue Mission and the Columbus Police Department.
“People were blessed with a purse that looked new, filled with all kinds of personal items and things that they would need, so they felt special and loved during the holiday season,” Eickholt said.
The following year, Eickholt came up with the idea of preparing bags for young children who were taken out of their homes and put into the foster care system. She went back to her Facebook group and asked for donations of blankets, pillows, stuff animals, books and other items to place into a bag – called My Stuff – to give to those children.
Most of the time, she noted, children are removed from the home with only the clothes on their back. The goal was to give the kids a sense of having belongings despite being uprooted from what they were familiar with.
A total of 76 My Stuff bags were collected, assembled and given to the Columbus Police Department. Specialtee, a screen-printing business, donated imprinting My Stuff onto the bags, as well as Nebraska t-shirts.
Additionally, 100 sets of pajamas of various children’s sizes were collected, placed into a large tub then donated to the police department so that officers can select a pajama set for children going into foster care.
“What I like to do is find unique and diverse projects that most people aren’t even thinking about, and those are the projects I try to find to make a difference, for people to make a difference,” Eickholt said. “Columbus has a lot of people who really want to help other people, they just don’t know how to help. So I’ve just kind of taken this under my wing…”
Eickholt mainly uses the Facebook page -- though it’s private, members can add others to it – to communicate with community members about her ideas.
“She just has a big heart and she’s good at reaching out to people, like on social media, to get support for her projects,” Gotschall said. “She gives us a guideline on what to donate and we just go from there.”
Things in 2020 have changed plans for this year’s project due to COVID-19. Instead of having people drop off donations at her home, Eickholt came up with the idea to help the Platte County Food Pantry with Christmas Kindness Bundles.
Eickholt shared a list of 24 items needed at the food pantry, which she encouraged community members to purchase and deliver to the nonprofit. Eickholt has exceeded the goal for this season’s efforts.
“This last one, the food drive, was huge. I think people are still donating to the pantry,” Gotschall said. “I can’t wait to see what she does next.”
Personally, Eickholt’s love of helping others is a legacy left behind by her mother.
“It’s in my nature. It’s in my DNA from my mom,” Eickholt said. “We didn’t necessarily have a lot growing up, we certainly had some more than others, but my mom always found a way to help other people…”
But, she stressed, it’s the kindness of the Columbus community that makes her efforts a success.
“This isn’t about me. It’s really about all of the volunteers who want to put their trust in me for the idea but, more importantly, that they go out and execute on it. They go out and buy what I tell them that we need,” Eickholt said. “The people are so generous.”
Just knowing that she’s helped someone who’s going through a rough time is often the best Christmas gift of all, she added.
“Some of my best feelings about Christmas is not what I put under the tree for others that I know, it’s to know that I’ve blessed others that I don’t know and hoping that they have a little bit better holiday and know that people really do care about them and what’s happening in their world,” Eickholt said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.