Seckel staying strong: Teacher staying positive amid breast cancer fight

Post-surgery, Seckel is undergoing a round of radiation, which Columbus Cancer Care is doing during her lunch breaks. That round will last 33 days, and once it ends, Seckel will do a hormone-blocking therapy for five years, which will slow the cancer if it were to reappear.

Seckel is still able to teach and only missed one day for surgery.

“It is crazy,” said her sister, Peg Schmid, who is three years older than her. “But there was no doubt that she would. She would continue to live her life like she always has. This cancer isn’t going to slow her down.”

Seckel and her sister are close.

“It was a shock. I guess you always think it happens to somebody else but it never happens to you or someone close to you,” Schmid said. “Once you get over the shock, then it’s this is the hands we’re dealt, now we have to play our cards.”

Seckel’s husband, Carl, agreed it was scary in the beginning. Now, he said he feels more positive.

“They say that word cancer, and it kind of goes through your mind, you know, what’s going to happen,” Carl said. “It’s been pretty smooth with everything we’ve done here in Columbus.”