Seeing the big picture: 1C hopes to bring people together with movie days

The idea for the movie night came after the church’s plans for youth summer camps fell through due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided that having the camp wouldn’t be a good idea because of COVID-19,” The Rev. Jim Thelen of 1C recalled. “Brittany had an idea to host movie nights so families could have something they could do … something safe, something of value and something with a positive message.”

Sempek, a former preschool teacher who came across the “More Than A Movie” concept during her time in the classroom, said a little skit is performed to connect the theme of the movie to a Bible truth.

1C provides popcorn, though people are encouraged to bring their own drinks. Entry is free, and though everyone is separated to follow social distancing guidelines, wearing a mask is optional. The goal is to keep everyone safe, she stressed.

The fun continues at 1 p.m. July 16 with the Disney animated movie “101 Dalmatians.” That will be followed by the animated Disney movie “Mulan” at 1 p.m. on July 21.