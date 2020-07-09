Seeing the big picture: 1C hopes to bring people together with movie days

The popcorn popped, the movie rolled and area residents were even given a quick Bible lesson all while properly social distancing on Wednesday morning at 1C Church in Columbus.
It was the launch of the church’s “More Than A Movie” extravaganza that will take place each week this month and be free to the public. The idea is to offer “four fun-filled days built around family-friendly films that will be used to explore and debrief Bible truths,” per the church’s initial announcement of the event.
Attendees this week were treated to the 1993 film “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” which tells the story of two dogs and a cat who embark on a journey to find their way back home through the California wilderness.
As part of the inaugural event Wednesday, youth volunteers conducted a skit revolving around a central theme in the movie: “Friendship is a gift.” Then, craft sticks were used to model how easily a problem can break people, but with help from family and friends, we can endure life’s hardships.
“The kids enjoyed free popcorn and candy bars that reminded us of friendship: 3 Musketeers for loyalty, Snickers for laughter and Hershey’s Hugs Kisses for love,” said Brittany Sempek, who serves as coordinator of the event for 1C and had been in charge of the summer camps until they were scrapped.
The idea for the movie night came after the church’s plans for youth summer camps fell through due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided that having the camp wouldn’t be a good idea because of COVID-19,” The Rev. Jim Thelen of 1C recalled. “Brittany had an idea to host movie nights so families could have something they could do … something safe, something of value and something with a positive message.”
Sempek, a former preschool teacher who came across the “More Than A Movie” concept during her time in the classroom, said a little skit is performed to connect the theme of the movie to a Bible truth.
1C provides popcorn, though people are encouraged to bring their own drinks. Entry is free, and though everyone is separated to follow social distancing guidelines, wearing a mask is optional. The goal is to keep everyone safe, she stressed.
The fun continues at 1 p.m. July 16 with the Disney animated movie “101 Dalmatians.” That will be followed by the animated Disney movie “Mulan” at 1 p.m. on July 21.
The church will switch things up for the final movie of the month. The 1995 film “Babe,” which tells the story of a pig raised as livestock who wants to do the work of a sheepdog, will be screened at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26. A free-will donation will be an option for those who want to partake in the dinner that will be served prior to the movie’s start. The menu will boast pigs-in-a-blanket with chips.
“We want families to be able to enjoy a meal and watch a movie together,” Sempek said.
Although no more movie nights are currently planned beyond July, she said she expects that to change. Sempek said she hopes 1C can offer the special gatherings at least a few times a year going forward no matter people's spiritual background.
“This is open to the community,” she said. “We want to show people it’s fun to be a Christian and that so many things in the Bible are applicable to our lives today. We’re making the connection from Bible truth to our everyday lives.”
Thelen agreed.
“We’ve been blessed with an incredible facility we love using to bless people in our community,” Thelen said. “We love the people of Columbus and surrounding communities.”
1C/The Sanctuary is at 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
