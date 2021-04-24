Seeking new blood: Columbus Police Department challenging potential officers

The CPD physical agility test is identical to the one candidates must pass to enter the police training academy in Grand Island.

“I don’t care how well they do in the written, how well they do in their interviews -- if they can’t pass this physical agility to get into the academy, they can’t go. I can’t keep them,” Sherer said. “Fifty-five people took the pretest to get into the academy the other day and … only 38 passed.”

The test includes a standing high jump, 300-meter sprint, pushups and sit-ups and a 1.5-mile run. Applicants need to hit 30% or higher to pass.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The physical agility test on April 17 eliminated two more applicants, leaving seven.

Applicants can retest as often as they want. At least two of the people at the April 17 tests were returning applicants.

After the written and physical agility tests, the next step is an interview in front of the five-member Columbus Civil Service Commission.

The Commission interviews took place on Tuesday evening at the CPD station. Each of the seven remaining applicants was asked the same set of questions. The Commission is a safeguard against nepotism, but its questions are also designed to get at the strength of each applicants’ character.