Seeking new blood: Columbus Police Department challenging potential officers

The testing process for applicants to the Columbus Police Department is rigorous -- the department isn't even halfway through its current testing process and already, more than half of the original 18 applicants have been cut.
So far, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) has made it through three of the nine steps in the testing process leading up to the approval of candidates by the Columbus City Council. Applicants can be cut at any step.
Although 18 people submitted applications, only 12 officer hopefuls filed into the second-floor training room inside the CPD station, 2330 14th St. in Columbus, on April 17. They were there for the first step in the testing process: A written examination.
The exam took approximately two hours and included sections for grammar and spelling, math and writing.
CPD Chief Charles Sherer said the written exam reflects the kinds of skills officers need on the job. Poorly-written reports full of grammar and spelling errors undermine an officer’s credibility, Sherer said.
Every person needed to score 60 or higher on each section to pass.
Of the dozen that started the written exam at 9 a.m., nine passed.
At 11:30 a.m., the nine passing applicants arrived at Memorial Football Stadium in Pawnee Park for the physical agility test.
The CPD physical agility test is identical to the one candidates must pass to enter the police training academy in Grand Island.
“I don’t care how well they do in the written, how well they do in their interviews -- if they can’t pass this physical agility to get into the academy, they can’t go. I can’t keep them,” Sherer said. “Fifty-five people took the pretest to get into the academy the other day and … only 38 passed.”
The test includes a standing high jump, 300-meter sprint, pushups and sit-ups and a 1.5-mile run. Applicants need to hit 30% or higher to pass.
The physical agility test on April 17 eliminated two more applicants, leaving seven.
Applicants can retest as often as they want. At least two of the people at the April 17 tests were returning applicants.
After the written and physical agility tests, the next step is an interview in front of the five-member Columbus Civil Service Commission.
The Commission interviews took place on Tuesday evening at the CPD station. Each of the seven remaining applicants was asked the same set of questions. The Commission is a safeguard against nepotism, but its questions are also designed to get at the strength of each applicants’ character.
“Then (the Commission) gives me a list of three names,” Sherer said. “...The (Columbus) City Council will ratify those names and then I take those names and we do a background (check) on them.”
CPD needs three names to continue with the process, but City of Columbus Human Resources Director Tammy Orender said she prefers to have five or six solid candidates left at this point.
That way, CPD can readily fill a slot if one of the original three gets cut or drops out, rather than being forced to end the process prematurely due to a lack of candidates. And it’s not unheard of for that to happen.
CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk said the upcoming background check -- which can take weeks or months depending on how quickly applicants get their paperwork filled out and turned in -- will thin the herd even further.
After the background check, applicants do another interview, this time in front of a panel including a field training officer, sergeant and captain.
Next, candidates must get through a polygraph, an adult education exam, a psychological test and a medical physical.
Molczyk said the polygraph is included in the testing process to make sure officer candidates are truthful and forthright.
After all, Molczyk said, honesty and integrity are the most important qualities in a CPD officer.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.