Seldin talks Columbus housing market

But there are no plans Reed is aware of for the company to manage other projects in the area.

Still, over the last year, the Seldin Company has had a hand in a new housing development, Legacy 23, as well as managing senior living during the pandemic.

“(Legacy 23) just opened in 2020, right smack in the middle of the pandemic,” Reed said. “I think we were worried, we knew we were going to open up. We were under construction and then the pandemic hit and we didn’t know how it would go.”

Even during a pandemic, people need a place to live, she noted. There are changes in their lives and jobs. She added the City was welcoming.

“We just really felt like the City of Columbus really welcomed us with open arms and had a need for housing," she said.

The Seldin Company manages more than just Legacy 23, though Regional Portfolio Manager Susan Wells said that area is booming.