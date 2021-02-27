Seldin talks Columbus housing market

Many residents who rented apartments at Legacy 23 were from out of state, Seldin Company Vice President of Property Management Alicia Reed said, adding that fact says a lot about Columbus’ economy.
In her circles, she noted, there’s an acknowledgment that the market in Columbus is growing.
“There are new jobs and the fact that the occupancy rates remain high and the lease-up of Legacy 23 went so well, there’s always the potential for more growth,” said Reed, whose employer manages Legacy 23.
The area has a low unemployment rate despite the pandemic, the Telegram reported last month, of just over 2%. There have been debates over affordable housing in the last year, including one that played out during a Columbus City Council meeting last summer regarding a plan to move four houses. The request was initially denied but in September was approved.
City officials are excited about housing developing on the east side of town, the Telegram reported in September.
At the time, Ward One Council Member Charlie Bahr said that new apartments help but the City still needs low-cost starter homes.
But there are no plans Reed is aware of for the company to manage other projects in the area.
Still, over the last year, the Seldin Company has had a hand in a new housing development, Legacy 23, as well as managing senior living during the pandemic.
“(Legacy 23) just opened in 2020, right smack in the middle of the pandemic,” Reed said. “I think we were worried, we knew we were going to open up. We were under construction and then the pandemic hit and we didn’t know how it would go.”
Even during a pandemic, people need a place to live, she noted. There are changes in their lives and jobs. She added the City was welcoming.
“We just really felt like the City of Columbus really welcomed us with open arms and had a need for housing," she said.
The Seldin Company manages more than just Legacy 23, though Regional Portfolio Manager Susan Wells said that area is booming.
There’s also Crown Villa Apartments, 4005 38th St., Wells added, which is 60 units of conventional housing. Conventional housing refers to market-rate apartments. At Crown Villa, residents must be 55 years of age or older.
“Then we have ReaLife of Columbus, (3600 30th St.) That is 32 apartments and that’s a co-op, so the residents there actually own their apartment,” Wells said. “Also here in Columbus, we have a community called Columbus Place Apartments, (1305 8th St.), and that is a Housing and Urban Development property for elderly folks.”
Wells noted the changes the company had put in place to deal with COVID-19.
“For the senior housing, we kept the doors locked,” Reed added. “We asked that there would be no visitors unless they wanted to go out and meet their guests outside.”
It did vary slightly from property to property, she noted. Because ReaLife of Columbus is a co-op and residents own their own apartments, Seldin worked in collaboration with the ReaLife board, she said.
Food service meals changed to packaged meals that were delivered to residents’ doors.
“Now I know most of our residents are getting vaccinated,” she said. “I think it’s just wonderful that they’re able to get that right away.”
Things are starting to lift, Reed noted, and some common areas have been opened back up.
“I think everyone is looking forward to brighter days here soon with the vaccine,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.