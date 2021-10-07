Semi-car accident results in minor injuries

A Thursday morning semi-car accident resulted in minor injuries.

A Thursday afternoon press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office states that at about 8:01 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a semi-car collision on Highway 91, just west of 475th Avenue – two miles west of Lindsay.

Investigation showed that a 2000 Freightliner semi, that was pulling a 1995 livestock trailer loaded with cattle, was attempting to turn eastbound from a private drive just west of 470th Avenue onto Highway 91. As the Freightliner was turning east onto the highway, a 2009 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on Highway 91 collided with the cattle trailer, according to the press release.

The driver of the Freightliner, Gary Johnston, 81, of Lindsay, was not injured in the collision. The driver of the Dodge vehicle, Cory Groenke, 48, of Lindsay, was transported by Lindsay Rescue to the Boone County Health Center with minor injuries.

Seatbelts were in use by both drivers at the time of the collision. Alcohol was not considered to be a factor.

Platte County had been blanketed in heavy fog Thursday morning and those conditions are thought to have contributed to the collision, according to the press release.

According to the press release, no citations have been issued.

Both the livestock trailer and the Dodge vehicle were damaged during the accident.

Lindsay Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene, transporting Groenke, while also assisting with traffic control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, who also assisted with traffic control.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

