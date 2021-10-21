Semi-powerline accident causes short power loss in Columbus

The area of 37th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus lost power for a short time when a semitruck hit a powerline Thursday morning.

A semitruck hit a powerline at that intersection, Loup Public Power District Communications Coordinator Stacy Wemhoff said. Fifty homes lost power for about 3-and-a-half hours, she added, from about 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. All power was restored at 9:30 a.m., she said.

Dan Hellbusch, vice president of operations at Loup, added that a truck driver had cut through a parking lot while attempting to find a street when the incident occurred.

Hellbusch said Loup didn’t sustained much damage.

“Loup’s damage wasn’t as bad as the phone company’s,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

