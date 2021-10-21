 Skip to main content
Semi-powerline accident causes short power loss in Columbus

Semi powerline

Crews work on repairing damages sustained when a semitruck hit a powerline at 37th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus early Thursday morning. Loup Public Power District officials said that power was restored by 9:30 a.m. the same day.

The area of 37th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus lost power for a short time when a semitruck hit a powerline Thursday morning.

A semitruck hit a powerline at that intersection, Loup Public Power District Communications Coordinator Stacy Wemhoff said. Fifty homes lost power for about 3-and-a-half hours, she added, from about 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. All power was restored at 9:30 a.m., she said.

Dan Hellbusch, vice president of operations at Loup, added that a truck driver had cut through a parking lot while attempting to find a street when the incident occurred.

Hellbusch said Loup didn’t sustained much damage.

Semi-powerline

A semitruck-powerline accident occurring Thursday morning at 37th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus resulted in 50 homes losing power for about 3 1/2 hours. 

“Loup’s damage wasn’t as bad as the phone company’s,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

