Sen. Deb Fischer visits Columbus

While congress is on recess for Independence Day, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer decided to visit Nebraska towns in her brief time off.

On July 6, Fischer spent the morning with Columbus Community Hospital officials and toured the facility to see what the hospital is doing in the community.

"I met with the leadership team and some board members and was able to tour the hospital," Fischer said.

Fischer is a continued supporter of the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Program, an initiative by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to aid rural hospitals in their ability to provide inpatient care.

"There's a lot of great things going on, it sounds like a lot of specialty stuff, a lot of doctors joining," Fischer said.

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, added that it has been approximately five years since Fischer last visited the hospital, so they wanted to show her the changes that have been made since then.

"It's good to show her what drives our community, and not just how health care is large and important and growing but to go through the facilities and see how they reinvest in their facilities and people," Brunswick said.

Fischer later met with local business owners to hear their concerns, largely pertaining to increasing demand for staff and cost of supplies.

"They're worried about how hard it is to find employees. I hear that all across the state, there's a lot of openings and it really doesn't matter what position either," Fischer said.

Fischer added that there is an abundance of manufacturing jobs open in Columbus in particular.

"Those are skilled jobs that are hard to replace and hard to fill. I also heard about inflation and how that's hitting families, the cost of gas, energy, food, those are all things I've been hearing," Fischer said.

Fischer said that despite those issues, Columbus continues to grow, due to its people and their determination.

"I think it shows commitment different groups have to Columbus. There's a lot of growth, it's not losing population but gaining it. That does bring challenges, but they're good problems to have in rural Nebraska," Fischer said.

Fischer added that rural Nebraska is extremely important to the rest of the state's wellbeing.

"It's important for the entire state. I represent the entire state so I enjoy being able to get out and see good things happen across Nebraska and see the diversity across Nebraska. Every community is different," Fischer said.

That was part of her motivation for this trip, she said. Since Independence day, she has visited Waverly, Seward, Lincoln and Columbus.

"People want to know who their senator is, so I put on thousands of miles every year because it's important people are comfortable with me and are able to come up and tell me what's on their mind," Fischer said.

As for what she's working on in congress, Fischer was happy to say a bipartisan cattle transparency bill she sponsored made it through the senate agricultural committee with an audible vote by voice rather than the typical push-button vote. In a voice vote, names and numbers of votes are not recorded.

"Livestock alone bring in $13.8 billion a year, it's the economic engine of Nebraska. This bill going to continue to help our family farms and ranches be able to profit and remain profitable," Fischer said.

Fischer added that she is a senior member of the armed services committee, which has been working on the National Defense Authorization Act. She is also in discussions around infrastructure, something she said is important for rural communities.

"Infrastructure isn't just roads and bridges but broadband. In rural Nebraska broadband is hugely important, and that's something I've talked to people about too," Fischer said.

Overall, Fischer said she was happy to get out into the state and see everything going on and talk to people.

"This is the best part of my job, getting to go out in Nebraska and listen to Nebraskans and what's on their mind, what's going on in their community," Fischer said.