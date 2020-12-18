Sen. Friesen talks highways 30 and 275 delays

With the planned expansion of highways 30 and 275 still delayed in eastern Nebraska, State Sens. Mike Moser and Curt Friesen met with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee Thursday afternoon to look at options.
Committee member Dennis Grennan opened discussion at the meeting, which had an audience of 20 in person and 35 attendees via Zoom, updating where the committee is at with its concerns regarding the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System.
The expressway project, passed by the legislature in 1988, includes expanding 600 miles of two-lane roads into four-lane highways. It had been planned to be completed in 15 years but, 32 years later, 30% of the project remains uncompleted.
Portions unfinished include Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont, Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus and highways 77 and 75.
Thursday afternoon, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) sent out a communication stating that the Highway 275 segment will be out for bid in spring 2021.
Grennan said the Transportation Committee asked for an update on the project in August and heard from NDOT that it’s been delayed due to the 2019 flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Towards the end of September, then-NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis attended the 12th Avenue viaduct’s dedication and committee members met with him separately to talk about the matter. That conversation, said Grennan, had been followed up with a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts. A response from his office, dated Dec. 1 shared during Thursday’s meeting, indicates that NDOT’s budget has been greatly impacted by last year’s historic flooding but NDOT is still looking at every option to finally finish the remaining segments of the expressway project.
Recently, political leaders from eastern Nebraska signed a letter to state senators urging them to make the project’s completion a reality. Signees of the letter include the mayors of Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.
“Everybody has a reason that they offer for why it’s not moving forward, and it’s funding, regulations, lack of contractors, inflation, cost of construction, other projects getting priority over completion of the expressway; any number of them,” said Moser, who represents District 22, that encompasses Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties. Moser is also a former Columbus mayor.
Safety and economic development are the major factors behind the prioritization of the project, as indicated by Moser.
“To get to Fremont, you have to go on a road that has no shoulders, the radiuses are not kosher for current designs and standards; they’re tighter than they should be. It’s dangerous,” Moser said.
Moser, along with Friesen and senator-elect Mike Flood of Norfolk, have been in talks about getting the final portions of the expressway system moving again.
Friesen, who serves on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, attended Thursday’s meeting and touched on the matter of issuing bonds, which had been suggested in the letter that regional mayors addressed to senators.
Friesen shared that in his first year serving on the legislature six years ago, he participated in a forum that included Gov. Pete Ricketts. At that time, Friesen said he shared an opinion that due to low-interest rates, oil prices and a backlog of road projects, he’d be open to conducting a study into the state issuing bonds for infrastructure work. The next day, he said, he received a call from Ricketts.
“He made it pretty clear that we don’t spend money that we don’t have,” Friesen said, adding that the research shows Ricketts can issue bonds if he chooses.
Another problem to consider, he added, are the contractors involved in road construction.
“What they don’t want, and what I don’t want to see, is putting a whole bunch of money into roads for two or three years and then spend 10 years paying off those bonds and not doing any roads,” Friesen said. “I want the contractors to feel comfortable knowing that they’re going to get a certain amount of work in the next 10 years…”
Issuing bonds is never the cheapest option as there are various additional costs to consider, such as bonding fees and interest rates, he said.
Bonds aside, the next step would be increasing the state’s revenue to fund the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System.
Friesen noted that while starting out as state senator, he increased the gas tax by six cents. Although he got it passed and still kept his seat on the legislature, there had been a negative response. Additionally, Friesen said, he and others have been looking at taxing electric vehicles that travel through Nebraska and use charge stations, though an answer has yet to be found.
An audience member questioned utilizing toll roads for funding. Friesen said a study conducted on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha found it unfeasible for that time.
“The problem with toll roads that I’ve seen, you’ve got some states like Illinois and others where they’ve actually taken their toll roads and sold them off. It’s because politicians don’t have the guts to raise the tolls," Friesen said. “You can put in a toll road but if you don’t raise the tolls … costs go up, inflation goes up and you won’t have the money to do the roads.”
Despite the funding issues, completion of the Nebraska Expressway System is essential to the economic growth of eastern Nebraska, he said.
“If we don’t turn around economic development and start getting people to move back to our area, we’re going to lose possibly two senators this next Census… we’re struggling to maintain population,” Friesen said. “We’ve got to turn this around somehow and so, to me, the big deal is economic development… Without good roads, the community isn’t going to continue to grow.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
