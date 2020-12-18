Sen. Friesen talks highways 30 and 275 delays

Friesen shared that in his first year serving on the legislature six years ago, he participated in a forum that included Gov. Pete Ricketts. At that time, Friesen said he shared an opinion that due to low-interest rates, oil prices and a backlog of road projects, he’d be open to conducting a study into the state issuing bonds for infrastructure work. The next day, he said, he received a call from Ricketts.

“He made it pretty clear that we don’t spend money that we don’t have,” Friesen said, adding that the research shows Ricketts can issue bonds if he chooses.

Another problem to consider, he added, are the contractors involved in road construction.

“What they don’t want, and what I don’t want to see, is putting a whole bunch of money into roads for two or three years and then spend 10 years paying off those bonds and not doing any roads,” Friesen said. “I want the contractors to feel comfortable knowing that they’re going to get a certain amount of work in the next 10 years…”

Issuing bonds is never the cheapest option as there are various additional costs to consider, such as bonding fees and interest rates, he said.

Bonds aside, the next step would be increasing the state’s revenue to fund the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System.