Sen. Mike Moser gives update during Chamber forum

“The main thing is, they just don’t like us messing with their business. They want to do things at the rate they can do them without any advice,” Moser said.

“It was really disappointing because twice they told me that funding was the problem. Then we get to the hearing and it’s ‘oh, it’s permitting.’”

Moser said three or four senators on the Appropriations Committee indicated they would vote in favor of the bill with at least five votes needed overall for it to pass the committee.

Similarly, Moser touched on LB542, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz (D, District 15) that would allow the issuance of bonds for highway projects. It would authorize up to $400 million in bonds with stipulations, such as the bond’s payment period.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been known to be in opposition to issuing bonds, as noted by Chamber Legislature Chairman Don Heimes during a Feb. 1 meeting.

“They want to collect that money and then build it,” Moser said during Friday’s forum. “To me, it’s kind of like living in an apartment and trying to save up to buy a house. You’ve got expenses here and you may never get enough money to buy a house.”

Moser noted Highway 30 can be unsafe to travel.