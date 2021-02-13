Sen. Mike Moser gives update during Chamber forum

Nebraska Sen. Mike Moser (R, District 22) gave an update Friday on happenings in the Nebraska Legislature during a forum held by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
The former Columbus mayor, whose legislative district includes Platte County, gave an update on LB579, a bill he’s introduced in the 107th Legislature session.
The bill would allocate $70 million to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (DOT); DOT is expected to receive that amount in federal funding for 2019 flood damage, which would be reimbursed back to the state.
“The flood damage really bent their budget,” Moser said. “Loaning this money to the department of roads, when we get the money from the feds, would eliminate some of that uncertainty. It would be one less thing to mess up the progress.”
Additionally, the bill would require DOT to submit more detailed reporting in regards to the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System.
Approved by the Legislature in 1988, the project expands 600 miles of two-lane roads into a four-lane highway. However, a third of the expressway remains incomplete: Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus.
Moser said he was originally told by DOT officials in August 2020 that the project remains uncompleted due to a lack of funding. But during the hearing for LB579 earlier this week, DOT testified against the bill, he said, and cited permitting issues as the reason behind the expressway’s delay.
“The main thing is, they just don’t like us messing with their business. They want to do things at the rate they can do them without any advice,” Moser said.
“It was really disappointing because twice they told me that funding was the problem. Then we get to the hearing and it’s ‘oh, it’s permitting.’”
Moser said three or four senators on the Appropriations Committee indicated they would vote in favor of the bill with at least five votes needed overall for it to pass the committee.
Members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee voiced strong suppo…
Similarly, Moser touched on LB542, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz (D, District 15) that would allow the issuance of bonds for highway projects. It would authorize up to $400 million in bonds with stipulations, such as the bond’s payment period.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been known to be in opposition to issuing bonds, as noted by Chamber Legislature Chairman Don Heimes during a Feb. 1 meeting.
“They want to collect that money and then build it,” Moser said during Friday’s forum. “To me, it’s kind of like living in an apartment and trying to save up to buy a house. You’ve got expenses here and you may never get enough money to buy a house.”
Moser noted Highway 30 can be unsafe to travel.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to bond and expect people to pay that over time. It’ll cost (an additional) 1%, but we can get it built right now,” he said. “People are getting killed on that stretch of Highway 30.”
Ricketts would be able to take action against the issuance of bonds, it was noted, but Moser said he believes it still to be important to allow the Legislature the option of bonding. Ricketts is a “reasonable guy,” Moser added, and thinks he would listen to the matter if enough senators voice support for it.
Community leaders in eastern Nebraska have signed a letter to state senators asking for the …
The hearing for LB542 has yet to be held. A date for the hearing was not listed on nebraskalegislature.gov as of Friday afternoon.
Two bills introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman (R, District 47) were mentioned by Moser. They include relocating the Game and Parks Commission to Sidney, Nebraska, and requiring the Game and Parks Commission to introduce regulations to compensate landowners for damages to property caused by wildlife.
During the hour-long forum, which saw several in-person attendees and 24 people attend via Zoom, various bills concerning taxes, namely property and personal, were addressed. Moser noted that the Revenue Committee will be taking time to get a full grasp on the bills before they are pushed forward.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.