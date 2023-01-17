Sen. Mike Moser talks upcoming bills during legislative luncheon

In hopes of helping move the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System along, Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus will be bringing back a bonding bill during the 108th Legislative session.

Moser spoke about this bill and other legislature news during a Legislature Update Luncheon held Jan. 16 at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s session started on Jan. 4. So far, Moser said, there are about 600 bills.

Moser said his priority bill will be the bonding bill, which would allow the issuance of bonds for the expressway system.

“It would allow the Department of Roads to bond up to $450 million in roads construction and have up to $30 million a year in payments to pay off those bonds,” Moser said. “The bonds can’t be issued after June 30, 2027, except for refunding bonds. So if you sell bonds right now, in five years, they may be able to be refinanced at a lower rate.”

Passed by the legislature in 1988, the project was set to expand 600-miles of two-lane traffic to four-lane highways. Although it was supposed to be completed in 15 years, a portion of it remains unfinished.

Sen. Lynne Walz, of Fremont, originally introduced the bill last year but, Moser noted, there had been pushback from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the governor’s office and it didn’t make it through. Moser said he is heading efforts on the bill this year.

As it stands, Moser said, the expressway system is estimated to be completed in 2035. NDOT has to do permitting and work with federal and local governments, he added.

“Having this bonding bill, we'll take one of those problems and give them more flexibility,” Moser said.

He added he believes there to be support for the bill, and that he’s talked to NDOT, the governor’s staff and some of his colleagues.

“Having the expressway completed where we have four-lane access, all directions would be mission critical to the growth of our area,” Moser said.

Another bill he will be introducing is one that would extend the County Bridge Match Program, which helps fund bridge projects. However, Moser noted that bill is still in the works as more research is needed on funding of the program and another senator has a bill that is similar to his.

Notably, Moser said there is a bill that would eliminate inheritance tax.

When someone passes away, those who inherit estate pay an inheritance tax on the value of the money or property that they received.

Counties receive that inheritance fund, and Platte County uses it as a rainy day fund.

Platte County District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said the county has a little over $12 million in the fund but about half of it is allocated.

Engdahl noted the importance of inheritance tax.

“Had we not had it in the flood of ’19, we would have had to raise taxes about $4 million,” Engdahl said.

Some controversial bills that will be introduced this session are the voter ID bill and the heartbeat bill, Moser said.

Additionally, there are more than 50 rules proposals introduced.

One of them, Moser said, would make committee chair elections public. Currently, the voting for committee chairs and vice chairs is done through secret ballot. With the public election, Moser added, everyone would say out loud who they would vote for.

“Some people feel like there's some duplicity in voting where people agree to vote for your friend, and then when the time comes they're really voting for somebody else,” Moser said. “Sometimes you'll have a vote count and then when the actual votes happens, it's different than what the way you counted votes. And so you can see that some people switch.”

Moser said he has pledged to support open voting, and has made a recommendation that would change the seniority of senators.

At the moment, senators who serve, leave and then come back receive first choice of office space and seating on the floor and partly in what committee they serve on.

“I made a rule suggestion that they are considered to have four years maximum experience,” Moser said. “So if they come back, there'll be in the middle somewhere as far as seating on the floor. There'll be in the middle somewhere as far as office space.”

Overall, Moser said, the legislature has quite a bit of money to spend but are facing big expenses. One that Moser mentioned is the Perkins canal project, which is estimated at $500 million. The canal would go from Colorado to Nebraska.

“If we build a canal, it will protect our right to some water from the South Platte River,” Moser said. “And if we don't build that canal, then Colorado gets first use of it and they're building more and more and more toward Nebraska.”

He noted he also heard of the potential for $500 million being set aside for a new prison.

Although Nebraska is in a good place financially, Moser said, officials still need to be cautious about spending.

“Right now revenues are up, still holding pretty good. But that could crash at any moment,” Moser said. “The real estate business was tougher. I think the car business I hear is still not too bad but I think it could slow down a little bit. Higher interest rates are going to be a damper on the economy. I think the legislature needs to be really careful about what we spend.”