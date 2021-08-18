 Skip to main content
Send us your 9/11 memories
Send us your 9/11 memories

The hijacked Flight 11 was crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower (1 WTC) at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. The hijacked Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the South Tower (2 WTC) 17 minutes later at 9:03 a.m.

A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Passengers on the fourth hijacked plane fought back and the plane crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations.

When the towers were struck, between 16,400 and 18,000 people were in the WTC complex, based on information from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website. Of those, the vast majority evacuated safely. As they rushed out, first responders rushed in trying to save those still trapped or injured.

The fires from the impacts were intensified by the planes’ burning jet fuel. They weakened the steel support trusses, which attached each of the floors to the buildings’ exterior walls. Along with the initial damage to the buildings’ structural columns, this ultimately caused both towers to collapse. The five other buildings in the WTC complex were also destroyed because of damage sustained when the Twin Towers fell.

The collapse of the buildings left the site devastated. Thousands of volunteers came to Ground Zero to help with the rescue, recovery and cleanup efforts, and on May 30, 2002, the last piece of WTC steel was ceremonially removed.

On the 20th anniversary of the greatest act of terrorism on American soil the Columbus Telegram wants to gather Reader Recollections about what they remember, where they were and who they were with on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Telegram will accept these Recollections until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Please email up to 250 words to news@columbustelegram.com.

The Telegram will publish the Recollections during the week leading up to the anniversary. This moment in American history affected thousands of lives and the Hub will pay tribute to their memories with these Recollections and a special section that weekend.

