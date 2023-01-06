Senior Industry Networking Group in Columbus grows

A fairly new networking group in Columbus has been expanding the past six months.

The Senior Industry Networking Group is the brainchild of Columbus resident Nicki Woznick, who is a care transition coordinator at St. Croix Hospice. The group’s purpose is for collaboration among health care workers who serve seniors in all kinds of fields – assisted living and permanent living facilities, home health care, hospitals, etc. – in the Columbus area.

Woznick and Kari Hofer of Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus have been leading charge of the group. The first gathering was held in June 2022 and it has been held monthly since then.

Each month, an attendee shares information about the services that their facility provides. Others at the meeting can also ask questions.

“It's just been a good collaboration… a meet up so that we can utilize each other. We now have a face to the name and everything like that. It's really nice when you are calling someone and you actually have education on their services,” Hofer said.

“I believe it's a helpful group overall for our community.”

The get-togethers also allow attendees to grow connections in their given fields, and make them more likely to reach out to a fellow group member who works for a different facility, Hofer added.

“I think everyone enjoys getting together,” Hofer said. “We're always like ‘are you going to the meeting? Are you going to the meeting?’ So we have good socialization relationships as well.”

Response to the networking group has been positive so far, Woznick added.

“It's been wonderful. It's been ever growing,” Woznick said, noting she’s had people reach out to her to be added to the email group. “I've had other communities reach out and ask really how to start one. I know in some other communities they have some seniors come, which would be nice if we could kind of target them for coming as well.”

The group recently met on Jan. 5 at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave. At this month’s meeting, Woznick shared information on St. Croix Hospice.

As the care transition coordinator, Woznick said she meets with individuals and providers to educate about hospice services. She assists with the transition into hospice care and makes sure everyone involved understands what hospice is and how to get started with those services.

St. Croix has several branches in Nebraska, with the closest one to Columbus being in Norfolk. There are also branches in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Fremont.

Woznick also shared St. Croix’s specialty care programs, which include BridgeCare (daily nurse visits to ease the transition to hospice), InTouch (keeping patients and their families connected), Navigate (falls prevention), North Star (symptom management of Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disorders), Safe+Care (preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious illnesses) and VOYAGE (increased presence when signs and symptoms indicate final days).

The Senior Industry Networking Group has definitely grown throughout the past several months, organizers noted.

“We typically get anywhere from 15 to 20 (people) that come for each meeting,” Woznick said. “We've had a meeting every month. Right now we're holding them the first Thursday of every month at noon. Anybody is welcome to join. Anybody that would ever have questions regarding services can always join or they can email me regarding any questions as well.”

Those interested in learning more about the networking group can contact Woznick at nwoznick@stcroixhospice.com or 402-860-1882.