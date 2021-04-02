Seniors eye grand finale: CPS and Lakeview plan for in-person proms, graduations

Hiebner added there will be protocols when students enter the dance but those details “are still getting ironed out.”

That could be said for the commencement, too, as those plans haven’t been finalized.

Hiebner said the hope is for all the students to receive their diplomas at the same time. That wasn’t the case in 2020 as Columbus High had multiple graduation ceremonies. This was typical for schools that are similar in class size to CHS during the pandemic in 2020, Hiebner said.

“It worked,” Hiebner said of the 2020 graduation. “But our students want to graduate with their class as a whole. We’re hoping we can make that happen. That’s our plan.”

Hiebner said he and his staff are uncertain of the number of people that they will have on hand.

“Our objective is to have as many parents and family members in the gym as we can,” Hiebner said. “And being a month out (during) a pandemic, things have shifted one way or the other. Sometimes it’s for the positive. We hope things continue to turn in that direction.”

Last year’s graduation was also different for Lakeview. The school held a ceremony, but it was pushed back into the middle of June, Plas said.