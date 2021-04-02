 Skip to main content
Seniors eye grand finale: CPS and Lakeview plan for in-person proms, graduations
Seniors eye grand finale: CPS and Lakeview plan for in-person proms, graduations

Cap throw

During Lakeview High School's graduation ceremony last year, the newly-graduated throw their caps in front of the scoreboard. Lakeview plans to have this year's graduation on May 16.

After having to cancel prom and delay graduation last year, Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools are hoping to have some normalcy this time around.

Both districts said they plan to have both in-person prom and commencement ceremonies this spring.

Lakeview’s prom will be held April 24 while graduation will be on May 16, according to Superintendent Aaron Plas. Meanwhile, Columbus High School Principal Dave Hiebner said prom will be held April 17 and graduation on a tentative date of May 30.

Planning for graduation is still underway, both school officials said, but prom is pretty much set.

Aaron Plas

Plas said Lakeview will follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep students safe, but the school officials also want them to have a more typical prom experience.

“We’re going to keep it as normal as possible while trying to be safe,” Plas said, adding the final details haven’t been fully set yet.

Hiebner

Hiebner said this year, CHS has tried its best to have a normal high school experience for its students while maintaining proper protocols. One such activity is prom.

“We’ve got seniors who haven’t been to a prom yet, and we’re excited about giving them that opportunity,” Hiebner said.

The staff has created some parameters for the dance - more teachers will be present and a bigger space will be utilized, the CHS principal said.

Hiebner added there will be protocols when students enter the dance but those details “are still getting ironed out.”

That could be said for the commencement, too, as those plans haven’t been finalized.

Hiebner said the hope is for all the students to receive their diplomas at the same time. That wasn’t the case in 2020 as Columbus High had multiple graduation ceremonies. This was typical for schools that are similar in class size to CHS during the pandemic in 2020, Hiebner said.

“It worked,” Hiebner said of the 2020 graduation. “But our students want to graduate with their class as a whole. We’re hoping we can make that happen. That’s our plan.”

Hiebner said he and his staff are uncertain of the number of people that they will have on hand.

“Our objective is to have as many parents and family members in the gym as we can,” Hiebner said. “And being a month out (during) a pandemic, things have shifted one way or the other. Sometimes it’s for the positive. We hope things continue to turn in that direction.”

Last year’s graduation was also different for Lakeview. The school held a ceremony, but it was pushed back into the middle of June, Plas said.

He added the school is currently finalizing the details for commencement.

Plas said he hopes his students can enjoy the high school traditions of going to prom and graduation.

“It’s incredibly important to our students, ensuring that we can have those traditional celebrations of their success and everything that they’ve accomplished,” he said. “We know losing out on some of those last year, it was a bad deal for everybody. We’re excited to get them in this year in as normal as an environment that we can.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

