Seniors may get their moment: Area school districts eye commencement ceremonies

Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic High School have the green light for in-person graduation ceremonies, but Columbus Public Schools won’t know until mid-July.

Following the March outbreak of COVID-19 in, schools in Columbus went online. Graduation ceremonies and prom plans were delayed soon afterward. The hope in many school districts was that Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures would change and allow for in-person celebrations this summer.

“It was important to us as a school to have in-person graduation. The students and parents deserve that,” Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka said, in an email Thursday.

Until recently, the DHMs have prohibited large gatherings of people. The latest Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines took effect June 1. They allow for gatherings of up to 750 people, provided event spaces are large enough.

Lakeview’s ceremony is to take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 21. If weather allows, the ceremony will be held at the Lakeview Football Stadium, and each graduate will receive six tickets for guests. If weather is poor, the ceremony will be held in the Lakeview High School gym and attendance will be restricted to graduates and their guardians. In either case, appropriate social distancing protocols will be in place.