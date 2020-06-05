Seniors may get their moment: Area school districts eye commencement ceremonies

Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic High School have the green light for in-person graduation ceremonies, but Columbus Public Schools won’t know until mid-July.
Following the March outbreak of COVID-19 in, schools in Columbus went online. Graduation ceremonies and prom plans were delayed soon afterward. The hope in many school districts was that Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures would change and allow for in-person celebrations this summer.
“It was important to us as a school to have in-person graduation. The students and parents deserve that,” Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka said, in an email Thursday.
Until recently, the DHMs have prohibited large gatherings of people. The latest Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines took effect June 1. They allow for gatherings of up to 750 people, provided event spaces are large enough.
Lakeview’s ceremony is to take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 21. If weather allows, the ceremony will be held at the Lakeview Football Stadium, and each graduate will receive six tickets for guests. If weather is poor, the ceremony will be held in the Lakeview High School gym and attendance will be restricted to graduates and their guardians. In either case, appropriate social distancing protocols will be in place.
Current guidelines allow Scotus to go ahead with plans laid out in April to hold a graduation ceremony in the Dowd Activity Center at 1 p.m. on June 27. It will be the first time the senior class has been together since school went exclusively online in March.
Scotus will be taking several measures to ensure proper social distancing. Families of graduates will receive six tickets to attend the ceremony, and seating will be spread out to maintain a safe distance. Health screenings will be also be conducted as people enter the school.
The plan for CPS depends on the DHMs in mid-July.
“We won’t have any decision until July 17, unless guidelines would change to make a decision sooner,” Columbus Public Schools Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson said.
If the DHMs are lifted prior to July 17, the plan is to hold a traditional graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the Columbus High School gym. If the DHMs are still in effect on July 17, a restricted in-person ceremony will take place at the same day and time, limited to graduates and their parents.
In either case, CPS will hold a rehearsal for in-person graduation at 10 a.m. on July 31 in the East Gym of Columbus High School.
“Kids already have cap and gowns. We were able to get those in early … in May, when seniors did their student check-in,” Anderson said.
However, if gatherings of 1,000 people are still prohibited on July 17, CPS will opt for a virtual graduation ceremony and there will be no rehearsal. Anderson said CPS is working on plans for diploma pick-up in the event of a virtual graduation ceremony.
COVID-19 has also interfered with prom, another important part of celebrating the senior year of high school.
For CPS, the question of prom will also remain up in the air until July 17. If DHM restrictions are not lifted by then, CPS prom will be canceled. If prom is not canceled, it will take place July 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Columbus High School.
Lakeview made an announcement canceling prom on May 22, but according to that announcement the school’s post-Prom committee may schedule a celebration without the dance for later this summer.
Scotus doesn’t currently have a prom scheduled either, because of the DHMs. But Ohnoutka said the school has done its best to make things as normal as possible for its students.
“For a spring that has been anything but normal, we wanted those students to experience something close to normal. To have the opportunity that every class before them had,” Ohnoutka said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
