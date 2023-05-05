The morning of May 5, near County Road 3 on Highway 30 in Colfax County, two vehicles were involved in a collision due to separate hydroplaning incidents.

According to Deputy Alyssa Ledon of the Colfax County Sheriff's Department, the first vehicle appeared to be heading westbound and hit a curve in the roadway, hydroplaning onto the median. The driver got out of the vehicle and, some time later, a second vehicle slid onto the same median going eastbound and collided with the first vehicle as well as its driver who was still outside of the vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles as well as a passenger in the first vehicle were sent to the hospital for injuries.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing as of 6:40 p.m. on May 5, but Ledon said circumstances could certainly have been a lot worse considering the conditions.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.