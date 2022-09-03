September is month for mourning and now collared doves

The Nebraska mourning dove season has been in effect for several years now and many look forward to opening day which typically is on Sept. 1. The fast flying migratory bird calls Nebraska home during its breeding season and has done so for thousands of years. These birds reproduce successfully here and then fly south to Texas and Mexico for the winter. The birds do not like cold weather.

I use to sleep on my grandma’ screened-in front porch and would be rudely awakened by these birds sitting in large hackberry trees cooing at wee hours of the morning at her house on 11th Street growing up as a young boy. Always a good sign of summer.

Each year local hunters sit by water holes, large patches of Cannabis sativa, or open fields with roost trees nearby to secure shooting opportunities to down the sometimes often difficult to hit gamebirds. They offer a great challenge for hunters and are delicious to eat.

The newcomer on the Nebraska horizon, a first cousin to the mourning dove, is an aggressive invasive species known as the collared dove, Streptopelia decaocto. The story goes that escaped and released birds of the nominate subspecies decaocto (Romagosa 2020) on New Providence, Bahama Islands, in 1974 spread rapidly thereafter in the northern Caribbean and to Florida by the late 1970s (Smith 1987). This bird sure didn’t take long, as it is with many other invasive species to be established where they are today.

As a result, it has spread northwestward on the Great Plains and was first discovered in Nebraska at a feeder in Shelton, Buffalo Co 29 Nov 1997 (Brogie and Silcock 2004, Birds of Nebraska, On-line). This species has expanded its range and numbers have increased dramatically in Nebraska since 2000 with largest increases occurring in western Nebraska.

The bird is slightly larger than a mourning dove, and has very noticeable black bar on the back of its neck going almost full circle around the neck. These birds typically congregate around human infrastructure, but their presence is expanding into more and more rural settings. Many actually over-winter, unlike their warm weather loving cousins.

We have been conducting collared dove surveys locally for Loup Power and their invasive species program and seen a notable increase in just five years. We also survey collared (and mourning) doves in both Dakotas and Kansas and have observed much of the same trend.

Some of impacts of these new residents are birds congregate close to human infrastructure and can create an annoyance, they intimidate and chase off other birds, including mourning doves, cardinals, and other songbirds. This species can also carry the disease-causing parasite, Trichomonas gallinae, which they may spread to other doves at feeders or where birds congregate, or to the native raptors that feed on them. But the birds may stabilize and pose no greater threat than the native dove Nebraska landscapes have seen for thousands of years.

Invasive species and their presence will be one of the biggest challenges wildlife and natural resource managers will have in the coming years. Plants and animals over time naturally increase (or decrease) their distribution in given area based on several environmental factors. As with climate, other environmental conditions can change that make a habitat more or less suitable for a given species whether plant or animal.

As the old saying goes, “bloom where you are planted”, but 21st century trends in species prevalence indicates you may have to make room for new neighbors under more variable environmental conditions and know a little bit more about them...

Happy Labor Day Weekend!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.