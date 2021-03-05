Serious road warriors: City's streets team busy filling potholes and more

“A repetitive” issue that can be found in Columbus, and certainly all around Nebraska, has come back to the Cornhusker state: Potholes.
The pesky holes have sprung all over town recently as the weather has warmed up lately.
Road crews have gone throughout the city to help fill in those potholes. But, City of Columbus Street Superintendent Clete Borchers said just because they’re fixed now doesn’t mean the same ones won’t pop up again in the next few months.
“Unfortunately, it’s a repetitive job because we’ll go out and fill them and then the snow melts and gets in there,” he said. “The moist works its way back into the material that we put in and then when it freezes, it puts them back out.”
The persistent potholes are dealt with more intently in the summer as crews will go in and fix them permanently, Borchers said.
Potholes require more work due to the problem coming from the base which persists underground. Vibrations coming from cars above cause the concrete and asphalt to crumble, or create a crack in the road. This leads to the potential of moisture to seep in and soften the base.
Borchers said crews have to go in and fix the base entirely.
In the meantime, crews use a mix that they put on a hot plate to heat. Before doing that, they also dry out the hole as much as possible before filling it with a mix.
Borchers said that compared to bigger cities, Columbus’ potholes are easier to fix. He added the crews can have them fixed up on the main roads in the span of two to three days.
Still, there are a few areas that seem to find themselves with potholes. Borchers said the highways and main roads are the usual culprits where the crews seem to spend the most time on. Additionally, an area by the Columbus Fire Department, 4630 Howard Blvd., was the site for a particularly large pothole, Borchers said.
Borchers said the road crews on Wednesday finished the pothole fillings on their list; they switched over that same day to seal in crackers found in the pavement.
But this time of year is pothole season and, in some cases, they occur overnight, Mayor Jim Bulkley said.
“I know people don’t believe that, but a small issue could be a pretty big pothole the very next day,” he said.
Bulkley praised the road crew for diligently filling in the potholes.
“Right now, we’re doing the best we can to address them. I think we usually see most of them,” Bulkley said. “… We try to stay ahead of it.”
He added if the crews did miss a pothole, residents can call the streets division of the Public Works Office at 402-562-4253 to inform them about any holes.
Although the potholes are filled in currently, Borchers said he believes more will sprout up again soon.
“In Nebraska, that’s just a natural occurrence,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.