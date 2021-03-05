Serious road warriors: City's streets team busy filling potholes and more

“A repetitive” issue that can be found in Columbus, and certainly all around Nebraska, has come back to the Cornhusker state: Potholes.

The pesky holes have sprung all over town recently as the weather has warmed up lately.

Road crews have gone throughout the city to help fill in those potholes. But, City of Columbus Street Superintendent Clete Borchers said just because they’re fixed now doesn’t mean the same ones won’t pop up again in the next few months.

“Unfortunately, it’s a repetitive job because we’ll go out and fill them and then the snow melts and gets in there,” he said. “The moist works its way back into the material that we put in and then when it freezes, it puts them back out.”

The persistent potholes are dealt with more intently in the summer as crews will go in and fix them permanently, Borchers said.

Potholes require more work due to the problem coming from the base which persists underground. Vibrations coming from cars above cause the concrete and asphalt to crumble, or create a crack in the road. This leads to the potential of moisture to seep in and soften the base.

Borchers said crews have to go in and fix the base entirely.