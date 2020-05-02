Service, education and the great future!

“Can we go to the library for new books tonight after supper?” This has been a question frequently asked in our household over the years with five children. Whether it’s going on an adventure with Mickey Mouse, learning a life lesson from Pete the Cat, relating to the variety of moods Judy Moody experiences, or learning what “A Dog’s Purpose” is all about, our kids have always been ready for their next reading experience. This is just one of the reasons why I felt like serving as a member on the Library Board would be a good opportunity to give back to my community.
First, our community thrives from the service of its members. The more citizens who become involved and interested in the improvement of the community, the better our community will be. Citizens of all ages and backgrounds are able to come together to “give back” to the needs of our community. There are so many ways to get involved, whether that’s through church, school, hospitals, community boards, non-profit organizations, etc. The options are numerous. It’s not so much what we are doing to serve, but the fact that we are serving.
Second, keeping citizens of all ages (children, teenagers, and adults) educated is so important! We have many avenues for education in our community ranging from our high-quality schools to our various extracurricular educational programs. Our library presents a wide scope of offerings to complement and enhance this education. Patrons not only have access to printed resources, but also have access to computers, tablets, Wi-Fi, and electronic resources.
Third, the potential opportunity to build a new library in Columbus is very exciting. The progressive technology, adequate accommodations, incorporated art gallery, and innovative children’s museum that are in the proposed new library layout will provide positive opportunities and benefits for all members of our community. New-generation libraries no longer have the appearance of aisles filled with stacks of books and magazines, and our library is no exception. Currently, our library offers books, e-books, printers, 3-D printers, computers, and conference rooms, and with the completion of the new building, the scope of these services will only expand! The process of building a new library may have its challenges; however, challenging a community is one source of its strength!
I would encourage everyone to stay connected and keep informed with the library’s current happenings by checking the library’s website and/or Facebook page. The residents of Columbus can be excited and encouraged about the advancement and growth for which our community continues to strive, and we all can look forward to what the future has in store for this great community!
Drew Glasshoff is a member of the Columbus Public Library board.
