Service, education and the great future!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Can we go to the library for new books tonight after supper?” This has been a question frequently asked in our household over the years with five children. Whether it’s going on an adventure with Mickey Mouse, learning a life lesson from Pete the Cat, relating to the variety of moods Judy Moody experiences, or learning what “A Dog’s Purpose” is all about, our kids have always been ready for their next reading experience. This is just one of the reasons why I felt like serving as a member on the Library Board would be a good opportunity to give back to my community.

First, our community thrives from the service of its members. The more citizens who become involved and interested in the improvement of the community, the better our community will be. Citizens of all ages and backgrounds are able to come together to “give back” to the needs of our community. There are so many ways to get involved, whether that’s through church, school, hospitals, community boards, non-profit organizations, etc. The options are numerous. It’s not so much what we are doing to serve, but the fact that we are serving.