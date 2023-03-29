While the Nebraska-Iowa Key Club district is smaller than some of its peers, they brought big energy to the Columbus Ramada on March 25.

The organization, dedicated to serving members' schools, communities and nation, held its annual district convention to learn from keynote speakers, network, campaign for district positions and to recognize those who have contributed in the past year, according to District Governor Keerthana Balakrishnan.

"This convention is a time for us to get together and meet people from across Nebraska and Iowa. We complete service projects together, host workshops where we learn about all things Key Club and finally, we get to run for district board if we choose to and replace the previous successors," Balakrishnan said.

Attendees were treated to speeches by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, executive associate athletic director for strategic initiatives at the University of Nebraska, and Sydney Rieckhoff, co-owner of Almost Famous Popcorn of Des Moines, Iowa.

District Administrator Tracey Domgard said the event is also an opportunity for those who seek to hold a district office to campaign. On the morning of March 24, candidates ran caucuses for the positions of lieutenant governor, secretary and the like. Attendance this year, she added, is good, especially given Columbus High School's 70-person club being in the area and able to join them.

"They're running for office. We have a board of directors that sits for a year and this is the purpose of the convention is to re-elect the board," Domgard said.

As for the organization and operation of the event, Domgard said the board organizes the event as part of their duties. All she has to do is watch them make it happen.

"I don’t do the work, I try to stand back and let them do their thing. They ran the event, it’s a weekend long event, and we have Kiwanis people here too that are helping them that are really excited because they don’t get to do this very often," Domgard said.

This year was a particularly special event as the district was able to give the Key of Honor award to somebody from the district. Only two are given out across Key Club International per year, and last year, Domgard said, none were awarded. On March 25, it was given to Ron Petsch of Lincoln, one of the district's Kiwanis advisors.

"I was astounded," Petsch said. "There was a lot of people involved that knew about this and everybody kept it very quiet because I had no inkling or clue anything like that was coming down."

Domgard and the other attendees had made a concerted effort to keep it a secret for the entire night, even including a few moments of misdirection which Petsch picked up on after the fact. The nomination process, Domgard said, required a lot of thought and planning, most of which was done by Balakrishnan. The nominee, Domgard added, was obvious though.

"Ron (Petsch) has given his life to service," Domgard said. "It took several of us about three months to put the nomination together and the nomination actually comes from the governor, that's part of the process is that it's student led. She did the letter and a summary of all the nomination letters."

Balakrishnan said that, in her Key Club tenure, Petsch has been an immeasurable help to the district and her specifically over the years, so the choice was easy.

"He has been the most helpful person in the district. I've been serving on the district board since sophomore year and he has just been so helpful, any time I need something I can ask him and he'll get it done," Balakrishnan said. "He has always been willing and eager to help, anytime we need anything he's there to help us and he's just a very inspiring individual who definitely deserves this award."

Petsch said he was surprised by and appreciated the award. Most of his capacity at Key Club functions, he added, is audio-visual work, such as making presentations, taking photos or videos and sometimes helping with graphics. While he did teach building construction-related topics at Southeast Community College's Milford campus for many years, the things he does for Key Club are more of a hobby he has picked up over the years.

"I was astounded, as I said and I was humbled because that’s not my nature to seek recognition," Petsch said. "All my life I've tried to help people. I grew up on the farm so hard work and helping each other is second nature to me."