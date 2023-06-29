When a triangle is rung, a nurse’s name said three times, a rose given and a lantern extinguished — a nurse in Nebraska has finally been relieved of duty for the last time. To ensure every nurse can have this process done when they are of age or have passed, the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard was formed in 2019.

The group’s ceremony was used as an example during an onboarding event for the honor guard’s seven newest members, nearly doubling their number to 15 in the Columbus, David City and Schuyler areas. Founder Deb Zobel said that, with the group in this area only forming a year ago, this is a big improvement.

“Our mission is to honor nurses at the time of their death by attending their graveside service, visitation, memorial service or funeral,” Zobel said.

Shyla Luckey, one of the new members that was onboarded that night, was inspired to join by the passing of one of her professors from nursing school. That professor, she said, requested the nurse honor guard at her funeral.

“Unfortunately, I worked so I was unable to attend her funeral, but I’m still in touch with a lot of the professors and staff at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and they told me how beautiful it was to honor her as a nurse as well as they did,” Luckey said.

Having family in the military, Luckey added, she has always liked the reverence and respect of military funeral honors and something for nurses in a similar vein struck a chord with her. Being a nurse herself and seeing the way other nurses put their lives into their work, she said, makes the proceedings poignant.

“It’s very heart and soul touching because of a lot of things. Being a nurse is a lot of compassion, a lot of empathy. It’s definitely a career that takes your entire heart and soul to do,” Luckey said. “For people to be able to honor us that way towards the end kind of makes sure that what we do for people doesn’t go unknown.”

The organization began in 2019 with four initial members and has grown to around 170 today. All across the state of Nebraska, the nurse honor guard go to funerals when called. The newest inductees underwent training at the event. The honors are relatively simple in execution but deep in meaning.

“We provide a tribute and release them of their nursing duties by saying their name and ringing a triangle,” Zobel said. “We present a rose which symbolizes our thanking them for being our colleague as well as a Florence Nightingale lantern, which is the light of their nursing. We extinguish that and give it to the family.”

The honor guard wear a traditional “Florence Nightingale” navy blue cape to ceremonies and attend funerals all around the state. It’s an entirely volunteer position and attendance is voluntary. When called, the nurse honor guard will come, Zobel said. They even do living tributes in some cases like hospice or if the nurse is over 90 years old.

“[It is] similar to what a veteran would have and we take them a bouquet of flowers, thank them for being our colleague, talk about their nursing career and how important it was to them and how appreciative we are of their service,” Zobel said.