Setting lifestyle goals for 2021

A new year often makes people think of setting New Year’s resolutions. Instead, consider setting small goals to achieve a healthier lifestyle.
If you are not sure what goals you should set, keep track of what you eat and drink and how much physical activity you get. Reviewing this information will help you decide what changes you may want to make.
Ask yourself the following: Do I need to drink more water? Am I getting the 4-5 cups of fruits and vegetables daily to meet my nutrient needs? Do I need to reduce my intake of caffeine, sugar, salt or fat? Am I getting at least 150 minutes of activity per week?
Break bigger goals into smaller, more specific goals. Instead of making a goal to eat better, set a goal to include fresh vegetables at lunch five days a week. Make the goals measurable. The goals must provide answers to “how much” or “how many.” Evaluate your progress every week or two. If you are meeting the goal, set another. If you have not met the goal, think about revising it.
Here are other ideas to help you set and achieve your lifestyle goals:
1. Get to know the food labels. Look at the ingredient list to see what is added to the food and make sure to note how much sugar, salt and fat are added to the product. This will help you make better food choices.
2. Get active. Regular physical activity helps lower stress, improves your immune system and helps lower your blood pressure and your blood glucose. Start by doing what exercise you can for at least 10 minutes at a time. Work up to the recommended 150 minutes per week.
3. Eat enough fiber. Naturally occurring fiber helps fill you up, controls cholesterol, prevents constipation and promotes a healthy weight. Dietary fiber is found in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.
4. Stay hydrated. Drinking water helps keep us energized and hydrated. Sometimes we think we are hungry when we really just need some hydration. Aim for 8-10 glasses of fluids a day. Try adding fresh herbs, lemon, lime or cinnamon for variety.
5. Try adding more herbs and spices to foods to add flavor. Try lemon or lime zest, garlic, seasoning blends and hot sauce to boost taste.
6. Ask for accountability. Tell a friend or family member about your goals. They may even want to join you to help keep you on track. Make an appointment with a registered dietitian to be a professional accountability partner. They can check in on your goals, assess barriers to accomplishing your goals and help you revise strategies, as needed.
7. Tap into technology. Some devices track steps, sleep habits, heart rate and more. There are many apps available to track food intake to make you more accountable.