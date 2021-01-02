Setting lifestyle goals for 2021

A new year often makes people think of setting New Year’s resolutions. Instead, consider setting small goals to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

If you are not sure what goals you should set, keep track of what you eat and drink and how much physical activity you get. Reviewing this information will help you decide what changes you may want to make.

Ask yourself the following: Do I need to drink more water? Am I getting the 4-5 cups of fruits and vegetables daily to meet my nutrient needs? Do I need to reduce my intake of caffeine, sugar, salt or fat? Am I getting at least 150 minutes of activity per week?

Break bigger goals into smaller, more specific goals. Instead of making a goal to eat better, set a goal to include fresh vegetables at lunch five days a week. Make the goals measurable. The goals must provide answers to “how much” or “how many.” Evaluate your progress every week or two. If you are meeting the goal, set another. If you have not met the goal, think about revising it.

Here are other ideas to help you set and achieve your lifestyle goals: