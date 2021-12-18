Setting S.M.A.R.T. goals for the new year

As I write this, it’s hard to believe that we’re rapidly approaching the end of 2021. Are you ready to begin writing 2022 on your checks and correspondence? It seems like the New Year sneaks up on us earlier at every turn of the calendar. When I was young, it never made sense to me when people would say that time seems to move faster as they grow older. Now, I understand!

One thing that may come to mind when we think of 2022 is New Year’s resolutions. But how successful are these resolutions? Statistics show us that after one week, only 75% of those who set New Year’s resolutions are still successful in keeping them. That number dips to 71% after two weeks and 64% after a month. After six months, only 46% are still successful in keeping their resolutions. However, in comparison, for those who have similar goals but do not set a resolution, only 4% are still successful after six months. So, it is good to set goals, and resolutions aren’t a bad thing. But according to a 2016 study, of the 41% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only 9% feel they are successful in keeping them by the end of the year.

Now, there can be a number of reasons for this, but one of those is the fact that they are setting goals incorrectly. It’s important to set goals that are well thought out and intentional. Don’t just set a goal on Dec. 31 after you’ve had a couple of drinks and have gotten caught up in the spirit of the celebration. Put some thought into it before Jan. 1 hits. Set S.M.A.R.T. goals! They need to be:

Specific.. This gives you something to shoot for! Having a goal such as, “I want to improve my health” is far too vague. Ask yourself how you want to improve your health. Lose weight? Great! Set a target. Improve your blood cholesterol? Great! Set a number you’re shooting for.

Measurable. Having a goal that you can clearly work toward will likely create a higher level of engagement. If your goal is to exercise 60 minutes per day, you know what to shoot for. You can gradually work toward that goal by starting with 20-30 minutes per day, and then increase that as you build endurance and strength. Write these accomplishments down so you can see yourself getting closer to reaching your goal.

Achievable. Don’t set your goal on a world record right away! You will position yourself for failure if you set your goal too high. If you progress far more quickly than you thought, you can always adjust your original goal.

Relevant. Make your goal something that is worthwhile and holds relevance for you. What is the reason you’d like to achieve your goal? How is it going to make you feel? Then set your goal accordingly. To do this, you need to understand the reasoning behind your goal.

Timely. Don’t set a goal with no end in sight. If you want to achieve something, set a date. When do you want to reach that goal of being at a certain weight? Set the date, and then work on steps to get there. There’s a certain sense of urgency when we have an end in sight. So set the date … and go for it!

Follow these guidelines not only to set good goals, but also to help you see success in achieving them!

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Bethlehem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how people can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

