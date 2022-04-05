Several Easter events happening this month

For any resident looking for Easter-related events in the next couple of weeks, the Columbus community is holding a plethora of activities for families to enjoy.

The offerings vary -- collecting Easter eggs, enjoying baked goods or a meal or competition in a design contest.

First up, Peace Lutheran Church High School Youth Group will host an Egg My Yard event this Easter. The church’s high school group will place plastic eggs filled with candy and other goodies around a family’s home. The eggings will occur on the evening of April 16.

“It’s a neat opportunity to serve families as well as raise money for some of our youth programs,” Peace Lutheran Director of Community Engagement Joel Ripke said.

This is the second year that Peace Lutheran is holding an Egg My Yard event.

The orders – which end on Wednesday – include three dozen for $25; five dozen, $35; seven dozen, $45; and nine dozen, $55. Peanut-free and other dietary needs are accommodated upon request, according to the church.

Ripke said high school students help with filling the eggs with candy and then distributing them over Easter weekend.

“This is where students can take away the joy of working hard for something as well as blessing families who can do something joyful together,” he said.

The funds for the event will go toward the youth group to attend mission trips and youth gatherings.

For more information, visit peacecolumbus.org/eggmyyard.

Also, the Ladies of the Lord, St. Bonaventure's Church of Columbus, will hold their Easter Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16 in the St. Bon's Parish Center, 1565 18th Ave.

That won’t be the only time folks can enjoy food and Easter-related happenings.

The St. Michael’s Historical Society will host a pancake and sausage feed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 309 Third St. in Tarnov. The cost for the meal is $8 for adults, $3 for kids ages 5-10 and children 5 and younger eat for free.

There will be raffles, a bake sale and an Easter egg hunt after Mass, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

That's not the only Easter egg hunt happening in the area.

Parkway Plaza is holding an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at 4471 41st Ave. Kids up to 9-years-old can participate.

“We are excited to once again host an Easter egg hunt and give area kids a chance to collect some goodies during the holiday weekend," Parkway Plaza Marketing Director Matt Lindberg said.

Meanwhile, Columbus Community Hospital will host the 11th annual Eggsperience drive-thru event from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, outside of CCH’s main entrance, 4600 38th St.

The event – which is for kids ages 2-7 – will see the Easter Bunny handing out treat bags for children.

The hospital is also offering the chance to win one of the numerous grand prizes to go along with Eggsperience. For more information, visit the CCH’s Facebook page.

Attendees can also peruse CCH’s Little Free Library near the Child Care Center which is home to some Easter books for kids.

Finally, Rival Designs – 2336 23rd St. Suite 1 – is hosting a Design Your Own Bunny Contest. The event ends at 5 p.m. on April 11. The contest – which is for kids ages 3-10 – will have children create a design over an image of the Easter Bunny.

The image can be downloaded by visiting rival-design.com/coloring-contest-page or picked up by stopping by the business.

The winners will be announced on Rival Designs’ Facebook page on April 13.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

