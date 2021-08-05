 Skip to main content
Several people recognized for life-saving efforts during Humphrey man's collapse
Several people recognized for life-saving efforts during Humphrey man's collapse

Korth and heroes

On July 31, Shawn Korth, third from right, stands for a picture with some of the women who saved his life on June 7. They were honored for their life-saving efforts at an appreciation night in Humphrey last Saturday.

Not everyone recognized at a recent Humphrey Fire and Rescue Department event was an emergency medical technician, but all of the people present are heroes.

The appreciation night on Saturday, July 31, at the Czarnick Scalehouse banquet hall, 201 Oak St. in Humphrey, honored, first and foremost, the life-saving efforts of all EMS personnel with the volunteer department.

But several of the people honored were not members of the rescue squad. Krista Hooker, Joy Hemmer, Katie McPhillips, Britteny Foltz and Sarah Kessler -- along with Kristy Korus, Becky Gleeson and Chance Boesch, who could not attend the event -- each had a hand in saving Shawn Korth's life at a little league baseball game in Humphrey almost two months ago.

Korth lives north of Lindsay in Madison County. He was at the Humphrey baseball field on June 7 coaching the Lindsay team in a match against its Humphrey opponents when he suddenly passed out.

"I woke up a touch and I thought I'd just passed out on a baseball field and that's kind of embarrassing. And then I blacked out again and then next thing I remember was getting CPR. Then I went out again and then the next thing I remembered after that, I was talking before we even left the ball field," Korth said.

From the moment Korth went down until members of the Humphrey Rescue Squad arrived approximately four minutes later, people from the crowd at the game -- some of them nurses and health care professionals -- helped perform life-saving CPR on him.

All of them were presented with certificates at the Saturday event in Humphrey.

Humphrey Rescue Squad Capt. Jim Wiehn said Korth was very lucky.

Humphrey EMS and Korth

Shawn and Kailie Korth, center, stand for a photo with several members of the Humphrey Rescue Squad last Saturday, July 31. EMTs with the rescue squad got Shawn's heart pumping again after he passed out on June 7.

"Usually the brain cannot survive after six or seven minutes without oxygenated blood with the heart pumping. That's what these people at the field did for him, was start compressions which pumped blood to his brain," Wiehn said. "If no one had been at the field, by the time they called us it could've been at that six or seven minute mark and ... he may not have regained consciousness and started breathing."

After Humphrey EMTs arrived at the baseball game on June 7, they administered two shocks to get Korth's heart pumping again.

Not too much later, Wiehn said, Korth was conscious and speaking with EMTs in the back of the rescue unit.

"I've been on (the rescue squad) 37 years and this only the second save I've been involved with, with the defibrillator and CPR," Wiehn said. "That's not too many in 37 years. But it's a good feeling for everybody involved and for the patient and the family."

The rescue squad transported Korth, alert and conscious, from the baseball game to Columbus Community Hospital, where he stayed for several days.

"I live 15 minutes away from a rescue unit and a half-hour away from a hospital after that. If this happened again, I'd just be dead," Korth said.

Shawn and Kailie Korth

Shawn and Kailie Korth were married on July 17, a little more than a month after Shawn collapsed at a little league baseball game in Humphrey.

But Humphrey EMTs came through for Korth again by supplying his doctors with information from the automated external defibrillator (AED) device that was used to revive him. After looking at the data from the AED, Korth's doctors decided to replace his existing pacemaker.

"They said I needed a new ICD pacemaker which will shock me if it happens again," Korth said.

Korth was given an ICD pacemaker on June 11 and left the hospital with a little more than a month to spare before getting married to Kailie Korth on July 17.

"Thanks to the people who were there and the EMTs for keeping me alive," Korth said.

