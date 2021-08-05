Several people recognized for life-saving efforts during Humphrey man's collapse

All of them were presented with certificates at the Saturday event in Humphrey.

Humphrey Rescue Squad Capt. Jim Wiehn said Korth was very lucky.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Usually the brain cannot survive after six or seven minutes without oxygenated blood with the heart pumping. That's what these people at the field did for him, was start compressions which pumped blood to his brain," Wiehn said. "If no one had been at the field, by the time they called us it could've been at that six or seven minute mark and ... he may not have regained consciousness and started breathing."

After Humphrey EMTs arrived at the baseball game on June 7, they administered two shocks to get Korth's heart pumping again.

Not too much later, Wiehn said, Korth was conscious and speaking with EMTs in the back of the rescue unit.

"I've been on (the rescue squad) 37 years and this only the second save I've been involved with, with the defibrillator and CPR," Wiehn said. "That's not too many in 37 years. But it's a good feeling for everybody involved and for the patient and the family."

The rescue squad transported Korth, alert and conscious, from the baseball game to Columbus Community Hospital, where he stayed for several days.